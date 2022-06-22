If You Prioritize Good Vibes, Then Here Are 17 Great Films To Watch (Or Rewatch) This Summer

Related
Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad
In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
Kevin Costner Reacts to Rumors That ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is the Last (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner hit the blue carpet in London for the U.K. launch of Paramount+!. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kevin about the production for Season 5 of “Yellowstone” and the rumors that it could be the last!. Costner noted that they were “halfway” through production....
Rebel Wilson Shares Stunning Vacation Pics While Traveling With New Girlfriend Romana Agruma
A date fit for a Disney Princess! On Tuesday, June 21, actress Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her and partner during a romantic date. “Circled the block and eventually got a great parking spot 😜,” the actress captioned a photo of her near a red car, later following up with another image of her girlfriend, Romana Agruma, and a friend. The sweet pictures come weeks after the star came out instagram, sharing a cute selfie of her and her partner. Of course, people loved seeing the Pitch Perfect alum out and about. One person...
"The Black Phone" Review: A New Horror Film Starring Ethan Hawke As A Serial Child Killer
Don't talk to strangers.
John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono
John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
Elvis Presley Allegedly ‘Flew Into a Rage’ at the Mention of This Musician
John Lennon and Elvis Presley may have been music icons of an era, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they were best friends. According to an account of someone close to the icons, Presley was blinded with rage even at the mere mention of the Lennon’s name. As the...
Hello, Curves! Take a Look Back at Kim Kardashian’s Body Evolution Through the Years
Before she welcomes her first child in July, see how the pregnant reality star's body has transformed over the past few years
Tyler Perry says Will Smith was 'triggered' before slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, was 'devastated' after
Tyler Perry admitted being friends with Will Smith and Chris Rock following the infamous Oscars slap has been "difficult." Perry opened up during a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival about what was actually happening when the photograph of him talking to Smith was taken immediately following the slap during the Oscars ceremony on March 27.
They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married
Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video
In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ [WATCH]
Beyonce' once again made the world stop with her latest single, 'Break My Soul' off her upcoming album, 'Renaissance'.
Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos
Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video
Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
Jennifer Aniston says the salad she ate daily on the 'Friends' set is 'totally different' from the recipe going viral on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years on the "Friends" set. But those viral TikToks have her recipe completely wrong.
Honey Boo Boo ‘not engaged’ to boyfriend Dralin Carswell despite diamond ring
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and boyfriend Dralin Carswell sparked rumors they were engaged after the reality star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, a rep for the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum told Page Six that Thompson is not engaged and that the sparkler is “just a ring.” The 16-year-old’s new diamond ring was featured in a series of photos Page Six published Monday, in which Thompson’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, debuted her newborn twins. In the pics, the “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” alum was seemingly not trying to hide her big rock as she swept...
Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?
How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Blended Family Album Ahead of Split: Movie Premieres, Music Videos and More
Full house! Kelly Clarkson loved sharing her family of six’s sweetest moments on social media ahead of her and husband Brandon Blackstock's June 2020 split. The Voice judge and the talent manager tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2013 after two years of dating. Blackstock already shared two children, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife, Melissa […]
Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee
Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
