Movies

If You Prioritize Good Vibes, Then Here Are 17 Great Films To Watch (Or Rewatch) This Summer

By Victoria Honoré
 3 days ago

I'm truly so happy it's officially summer! From beach days to backyard bonfires — summer just might be my fave season, and I know I'm not alone!

So here are some great movies to add to your summer watch list (for those random thunderstorm days) so you stay in "soaking up the sun" feels all season:

1. House Party (1990)

2. Block Party (2022)

3. The Parent Trap (1998)

4. Dazed and Confused (1993)

5. Friday (1995)

6. Girls Trip (2017)

7. Jaws (1975)

8. Daddy Day Care (2003)

9. Wine Country (2019)

10. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

11. Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

12. The Inkwell (1994)

13. How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

14. Thelma and Louise (1991)

15. Dope (2015)

16. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

17. Lastly, In the Heights (2021)

What film gets you in the mood for summer fun? Let us know in the comments!

