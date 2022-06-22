ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This State Is Sending The Most People To California

By Logan DeLoye
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwcCH_0gIgKebf00
Photo: Getty Images

Many people move to California every year, but what states do the most people move from?

According to a list compiled by Stacker , the state sending the most people to California is New York. In 2019 alone, just shy of 40,000 people moved from New York to California. California is the fourth most popular destination for New Yorkers to travel to. On the other side of things, 24,332 people moved from California to New York in 2019. New York is the eighth most popular destination for Californians to travel to. Following not far behind New York in sending the most people to California is Texas, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada rounding out the top five.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find the state sending the most people to California :

"Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to California from the state in 2019.The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina."

For a full list of states sending the most people to California visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#New Yorkers#Californians#The U S Census Bureau#National Movers Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 34

N.Y.’s old conceal carry law overturned

ALBANY, NY – Today, the US Supreme Court ruling that New York’s century law old conceal carry that requires New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license, violates the U.S. Constitution. NewsChannel 34’sJamie DeLine has the reaction to this decision tonight. In the Supreme Court decision, the highest court in the land now […]
ALBANY, NY
erienewsnow.com

New York State to Allow Free Fishing this Weekend

New York state will allow free fishing this Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26. Residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. All other fishing regulations still apply. The state offers the opportunity to increase the number of people who fish, create awareness about fishing opportunities...
HOBBIES
kolomkobir.com

Enjoy Watersports, Camping, And More At This Quiet Nevada State Park

Sunnier months in Nevada are the perfect time to head out to find some of the best scenery right here in the Silver State. For an ideal getaway to stretch out with the family, head to Rye Patch State Recreation Area where you will have plenty of room to yourselves. Located in Lovelock, Nevada, the state park takes full advantage of its proximity to a 22-mile-long reservoir!
The Nevada Independent

Severe wildfire seasons threaten Northern Nevada's outdoor recreation culture

Northern Nevada is famous for its beautiful outdoors, including Lake Tahoe and an abundance of camping sites and trails to explore. But the outdoor recreation that is a cultural staple for the region may be cut short by another summer tradition: wildfire season. The post Severe wildfire seasons threaten Northern Nevada's outdoor recreation culture appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV
nystateofpolitics.com

How New York lawmakers might respond to concealed carry ruling

Twenty-two years ago, a New York governor seized on a nationwide call for gun law changes in the wake of random violence on mass transit and a spate of school shootings. A package of changes, including raising the age to obtain a pistol permit from 18 to 21, expanding a ban on certain rifles, requiring trigger locks and strengthening background checks, was put into place. That governor was Republican George Pataki, and several of his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature went along with the changes.
POLITICS
WCAX

Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
893
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy