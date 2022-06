For local parent Mike Brinker, watching his 3-year-old son, Luke, finally get his COVID-19 vaccine on June 22 was an emotional experience. “He actually has two major medical issues: he’s got a hole in his heart, and he has only one kidney,” a teary-eyed Brinker told the Voice. “So we had no idea throughout this virus what would even happen if he got it. To have two and a half years of just ‘we don’t know’ – and the socialization, the lack of it, not having him go out and be able to hang out with other kids – it’s just been really hard. This is a big deal.”

1 DAY AGO