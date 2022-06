Having meticulously studied the structures of Tory Britain, Nervus want to burn them down and start again. Since their initial emergence in 2016, they’ve passionately yet eloquently taken aim at everything from transphobia to police brutality to gentrification. For album four, however, they’ve subtly refined their approach. They’ve not lost any of their fire, but they’re wielding it differently, with more grace and more nuance. Though the customary advice is usually ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’, shifting gears in this way has made for some of their best songwriting to date.

