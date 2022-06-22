ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, Texas 5-year-old Dies in Hot Car While Temps Rise Over 100 Degrees

By Tamme Taylor
KTEM NewsRadio
KTEM NewsRadio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the 5th time this year in Texas, a child has died in a hot car - an easily preventable tragedy. Monday afternoon, a 5 year-old boy in Houston, Texas was left inside a car for several hours before being found by his mother, who was getting ready for a party,...

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

