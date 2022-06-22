ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

SCSU Men’s Basketball Adds an Assistant Coach

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
St. Cloud State University announced Wednesday morning the hiring of Connor O'Brien as assistant men's basketball coach. He joins the...

1390 Granite City Sports

Rox and Twins Come Up Short Friday

The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox both started their weekends off with losses, but each team will get another chance on Saturday. - The Twins dropped the series opener 1-0 to Colorado at Target Field on Friday. Carlos Correa, Ryan Jeffers, and Max Kepler each connected once for the only three hits Minnesota could muster. Connor Joe scored the only run on the day for the Rockies. The Twins fall to 39-33 and Colorado improves to 31-40. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

No Wolf Hunting Season in Minnesota Anytime Soon

The Minnesota DNR released a draft of its wolf management plan last week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says this it the first update since the initial plan was enacted in 2001. The plan does include options for hunting and trapping if certain benchmarks are met. Schmitt says the wolf population has to exceed 3,000 animals. The current estimate in Minnesota is at 2,700. Schmitt says he doesn't anticipate a wolf hunt anytime soon based on those numbers.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Ranked 2nd Best State in America for Road Trips

I grew up in a road trip family. Every summer we would pack into the car and drive to our destination. Some of my favorites were heading down to Iowa for Nascar races, trips to the North Shore, and the big one we did out to Montana. That one was brutal in a car with no AC in mid-June, but we have lots of fond memories from our time in the car out to the mountains and back.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Shopko Optical Acquires Midwest Vision Centers

GREEN BAY, WISC. - Midwest Vision Centers is now part of Shopko Optical. Shopko Optical announced Monday the acquisition of 18 Midwest Vision Centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. St. Cloud has one of each store, both are located on Division Street. Midwest Vision Centers is Shopko Optical's seventh completed...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Perfect Conditions? Will Minnesotans Be Overrun By Grasshoppers This Summer?

Last year you might have seen more grasshoppers than usual during the late summer, and early fall, and there is a chance that we COULD see a repeat of that if the weather stays a certain way. There have already been reports that grasshopper nymphs, aka grasshopper babies, have been seen again this year in Minnesota fields. So will we be overrun by the jumping and flying bugs this year?
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Is St. Cloud in the Top Five For Worst Crime in the State?

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

A Plan to Help Construction Hiring Needs in Central MN

More than 6,000 jobs are available according to Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says approximately 500 of those jobs are in the construction field. Cruikshank says there are currently limitations for 16 to 18 year old people who'd like to work on construction sites. She says they are looking to local law makers to help them find ways to get young people started in the construction field early because Cruikshank says if the law doesn't allow young people to start until they are 18 they may lose some of that talent to other careers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Woman’s Recent Photo Shows “End Of World” Sky – Is It Real?

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Small Town Friday: St. Stephen and Their Slovenian History

WJON is featuring small towns in Central Minnesota once a month on a Friday. The first edition of "Small Town Friday" focuses on the town of St. Stephen. St. Stephen is the oldest Slovenian population in the United States. The town was founded with the Church of St. Stephen in 1903 and incorporated in 1914. The town has a population of 851 and is located in northeast Stearns County.
SAINT STEPHEN, MN
