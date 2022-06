If you suffer from seasonal allergies that make your eyes water, nose run, and throat itch, you will likely do whatever it takes to prevent these symptoms from plaguing your furry friend. Did you know that aside from seasonal allergies, dogs can suffer from several other allergens that are in their food or the atmosphere around them? If you’re concerned that your dog might be suffering from seasonal allergies or is having a reaction to their food or treats, it’s always a good idea to make an appointment with your veterinarian. They will be able to run tests that determine...

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO