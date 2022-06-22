ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Xcel Energy Covers Deployed Military

By Jeff McMahon
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Active-Duty military families have a new way to save money and gain peace of mind while deployed. Xcel Energy has announced the...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

New Bank Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new bank is coming to downtown St. Cloud. Chase Bank is opening a branch at 211 5th Avenue South in the same building as Chipotle and Noodles and Company. Banking for Chase Market Director Andy Gahan says, “St. Cloud boasts an inviting, vibrant community with a diverse business and retail environment." Gahan says they'll be opening their first branch in St. Cloud later this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Undated#Xcel Energy Homesmart
1390 Granite City Sports

Shopko Optical Acquires Midwest Vision Centers

GREEN BAY, WISC. - Midwest Vision Centers is now part of Shopko Optical. Shopko Optical announced Monday the acquisition of 18 Midwest Vision Centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. St. Cloud has one of each store, both are located on Division Street. Midwest Vision Centers is Shopko Optical's seventh completed...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

A Plan to Help Construction Hiring Needs in Central MN

More than 6,000 jobs are available according to Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says approximately 500 of those jobs are in the construction field. Cruikshank says there are currently limitations for 16 to 18 year old people who'd like to work on construction sites. She says they are looking to local law makers to help them find ways to get young people started in the construction field early because Cruikshank says if the law doesn't allow young people to start until they are 18 they may lose some of that talent to other careers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy