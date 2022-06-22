Neighbours script producer Shane Isheev on show ending

Now that the wonderful Kate Bush is number 1 I have long held the thought that in part she is one of the reasons why music is like it is now with it being all cheap made on computers and auto tuned to death and has been like this for years. Back in 1982 I was listning to Kate being intetviewed by the late great Janice Long on her show on Radio 1. Kate was talking about her album The Dreaming. She was explaining that it was digitaly recorded. She then went on to explain what digital recording was. Now back I remember in 1983 I remember there was two systems of CD player. Just like there used to be BATA and VHS for video. There was Philips and Dotcha Gramaphone. They were the two big classical music lables back then and CD was seen as a way to play classical music and wasn't back then thought to be for pop music. And if you had say a Philips CD player you couldn't play Dotcha Gramaphone CD's on it and visa vedrsa. I think slowly all the record compamnys were investing in digital recording. So they were spending millions changing over to this. Thus they weren't spending the money on their groups and singers like before. If you look at the charts between 1985 and say 1988 you'll find a lot of the very big hits were songs from block buster films of the day. I feel that was because they got loads of money from the film companys to record the song and also the video would be made up of clips of the film so they wouldn't have to spend thousands making a very flash video for the song. Then in about 1987 they changed the CD format to just one and you could play any CD made on any player. I think it was the Philips version and for some time you had to pay Philips every time you made a CD. Then in the early 90's the charts were ful of songs that were so and so featuring so and so and many were quite forgetable and not very many really big songs. Then we get to 1993 and Brit Pop. Huge in this country yet didn't do very much round the world. People here think it made loads of money but really it was just mainly in Britian. So then onto the early 2000's. And I feel the music indistry had a lack of money world wide. They no longer wanted to take on a singer or a band and spend big money recording them and making videos for them for their stuff to not sell very well. And by about the late 2000's CD singles were dead, the amount sold to get to number 1 had been changed and then streaming was being taking into account from places like Spotify and no one really took an intrest in music much and many didn't care or know who was number 1. As by then it was all cheap sounding the same made on computer and auto tuned to death "Swedish hit factory" or Rap etc and the young just were not interested in this. And now we have 2022 and a song from 1985 by Kagte Bush called Running up that hill at number 1 here and in a load of other countrys as well. I would like to think that this will change music for the better. I'd like to think it will make record companys sit up and realise the poor sales and streaming of todays current music is down to it being so bad and poor quality and has been the same for years. I'd like to think they now know that the kids of today don't have cloth ears and will buy and stream in their millions good quality music if they are exposed to it. But sadly I think nothing will change. I think in a few weeks time after all the excitment of Kate being number 1 round the world the music indistry will pick up from where it left off and back will be the same old same old rubbish we've had for years. Where Ed Shearan, Billie Elish, Adel etc are regarded as the very best just because all the other stuff out is so poor. Quality music for me is dead and while I love Kate being number 1 I know it'll never change the awful state music is in these days for the better sadly.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO