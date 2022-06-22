ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours script producer Shane Isheev on show ending

By Joe Julians
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbours spoilers follow. After 37 years in the air, Neighbours will come to a close for good in a few week's time and the final scenes for the show have already been recorded. While we don't know how the show will wrap up yet, although we do know that...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

digitalspy.com

Riverdale star lands next lead movie role

Riverdale actor KJ Apa is set to star in a motorcycle racing film called One Fast Move, which is due to start production later this month in Atlanta, Deadline reports. The premise sees Apa as a dishonourably discharged soldier who decides to reconcile with his estranged father to pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles. While race training, he meets a small-town aspiring singer who turns his world upside down and begins to break down the walls he'd built due to his father's absence growing up.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones' new spin-off reveals look at new dragon

Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon has unveiled a new look at major dragon Syrax. The new HBO prequel is set to introduce a whole set of new characters as it takes a look at the Targaryen dynasty before the events of Game of Thrones. Of course,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

New Girl star's Hulu series Woke has future confirmed after two seasons

New Girl star Lamorne Morris' Hulu series Woke has been cancelled after just two seasons (via Deadline). The show was a live action-animated comedy based on the real-life artist who goes by the same name as its protagonist, Keith 'Keef' Knight. He is an African-American cartoonist whose insistence on "keeping it light" and refusing to get involved in politics is thrown into question when he gets racially profiled by an aggressive policeman.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

River Song a fool in thinking The Master could change they ways

Instead they became worse than ever. I know different showrunner but at least some thought have gone into it. Your title (grammatical error of they instead of their not withstanding) and your post don't make much sense - especially sentence 2. Can you explain what you are trying to discuss...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan Moloney
digitalspy.com

Dirty Dancing sequel potential release date, cast, plot and trailer

Dirty Dancing is finally getting the long-delayed sequel treatment that so many '80s classics have had. Helpfully – or confusingly – the sequel to the 1987 original is also called Dirty Dancing. Much of the plot of the original feels, unfortunately, rather resonant today. With abortion rights on...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
E! News

Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer. Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old. "Sadly, Niece took her own life after...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

‘We all expected him to die’: George Michael’s ex Kenny Goss breaks silence on singer after five years

Kenny Goss has spoken about the life and death of his ex-boyfriend George Michael, in his first interview for five years.Wham! star and solo artist Michael died from heart and liver disease in 2016, aged 53, after a long struggle with substance abuse and alcoholism.Speaking about Michael in an interview with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show Uncensored, art dealer Goss – who was in a relationship with Michael between 1996 and 2009 – said: “We all expected him to die. I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him.“Honestly, he hated the fact...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sundance Winner ‘Utama’ Takes Top Prize at Transilvania Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s “Utama,” which won the grand jury prize in the World Cinema Dramatic competition at Sundance this year, took home top honors at the closing ceremony of the Transilvania Film Festival on Saturday night. Grisi’s feature debut tells the story of an elderly couple in the Bolivian highlands who refuse to relocate to the city despite the constant threat of drought. In a glowing review, Variety’s Peter Debruge described the film as a “sublime, quietly elegiac” character study that “looks quite unlike anything else.” “By relying on the simplicity, purity and poetry of...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things bosses deliver warning about season 4 finale

Stranger Things season 4 spoilers follow. With Volume 2 of Stranger Things' fourth season fast approaching, many fans are concerned about the fate of some of their favourite characters – and the Duffer Brothers are not prepared to ease that worry. The epic twist of the Volume 1 finale...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

6 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Note: This article contains references to child death and a fictional school shooting. Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, David struggles with his emotions on the day of Ollie's funeral, while Faith makes a worrying discovery about Natalia and Stevie makes an unfortunate mistake. Here's a full collection of...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

Riverdale getting new spin-off series

Riverdale looks set to get another spin-off series, this time focused on brand new Archie Comics character Jake Chang. The main show, which is set to come to an end with its seventh season, has already spawned two sister shows with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Katy Keene. Deadline now...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood teases new mystery role in season 4

Westworld's Dolores went through a lot over the first three seasons of the twisty-turny science-fiction, before seemingly meeting her end. That doesn't mean that Evan Rachel Wood is done with the show, however. The actress is playing a completely different character this time around: Christina, a writer living in what appears to be New York City.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Most famous person you've......

Who is the most famous "celebrity" person you've met, or nearly met?. Many years ago, someone gave me two tickets for the opening night of Cleopatra at the Dominion on Tottenham Court Rd. Elizabeth Taylor attended and arrived whilst we were on the "red carpet". I didn't, but was close...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders return you were most excited for

1. Melanie Owen - my favourite character of all time, when the news was announced that she was returning I was so excited and her return and exit were fantastic. 2. Ruby Allen - funnily enough, I always really liked Ruby’s character and wanted her back for years but especially shortly before the time it was actually announced she was coming back, it was coincidental and I was mostly excited for her to meet Mel as I always found them quite similar as they were caught in the middle of gangsters such as Steve and Johnny. Shame they didn’t use her much in her return, even though she was around 2x as long as she was in her first stint.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things bosses tease spin-off series

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased what fans could expect from their incredibly secret spin-off project of their mega-hit show. A project so surrounded in mystery that Netflix hasn't been able to formally announce or confirm, possibly waiting until the end of this fourth season to reveal anything.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

DS's Favourite US No.1 of the 1980s - SEMI FINAL 2

Pink Floyd - Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2) This track is rather splendid, so despite some strong opposition, it receives my vote. Misses out on my vote by the slimmest of margins. 3) Hey Mickey. A good fun song that I always enjoy listening to. 4) When Doves...
ROCK MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Freeview transponder on Astra

I saw on lyngsat.com there's a Freeview transponder with Director encryption. Does anyone know what that's about?. It provides a Freeview multiplex to several relay transmitters in the North East, following the Bilsdale mast fire last year. It has been on 11307 H since around last August and more recently has also appeared on 11611 H.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

How the state of the music indistry is all for me centred round Kate Bush

Now that the wonderful Kate Bush is number 1 I have long held the thought that in part she is one of the reasons why music is like it is now with it being all cheap made on computers and auto tuned to death and has been like this for years. Back in 1982 I was listning to Kate being intetviewed by the late great Janice Long on her show on Radio 1. Kate was talking about her album The Dreaming. She was explaining that it was digitaly recorded. She then went on to explain what digital recording was. Now back I remember in 1983 I remember there was two systems of CD player. Just like there used to be BATA and VHS for video. There was Philips and Dotcha Gramaphone. They were the two big classical music lables back then and CD was seen as a way to play classical music and wasn't back then thought to be for pop music. And if you had say a Philips CD player you couldn't play Dotcha Gramaphone CD's on it and visa vedrsa. I think slowly all the record compamnys were investing in digital recording. So they were spending millions changing over to this. Thus they weren't spending the money on their groups and singers like before. If you look at the charts between 1985 and say 1988 you'll find a lot of the very big hits were songs from block buster films of the day. I feel that was because they got loads of money from the film companys to record the song and also the video would be made up of clips of the film so they wouldn't have to spend thousands making a very flash video for the song. Then in about 1987 they changed the CD format to just one and you could play any CD made on any player. I think it was the Philips version and for some time you had to pay Philips every time you made a CD. Then in the early 90's the charts were ful of songs that were so and so featuring so and so and many were quite forgetable and not very many really big songs. Then we get to 1993 and Brit Pop. Huge in this country yet didn't do very much round the world. People here think it made loads of money but really it was just mainly in Britian. So then onto the early 2000's. And I feel the music indistry had a lack of money world wide. They no longer wanted to take on a singer or a band and spend big money recording them and making videos for them for their stuff to not sell very well. And by about the late 2000's CD singles were dead, the amount sold to get to number 1 had been changed and then streaming was being taking into account from places like Spotify and no one really took an intrest in music much and many didn't care or know who was number 1. As by then it was all cheap sounding the same made on computer and auto tuned to death "Swedish hit factory" or Rap etc and the young just were not interested in this. And now we have 2022 and a song from 1985 by Kagte Bush called Running up that hill at number 1 here and in a load of other countrys as well. I would like to think that this will change music for the better. I'd like to think it will make record companys sit up and realise the poor sales and streaming of todays current music is down to it being so bad and poor quality and has been the same for years. I'd like to think they now know that the kids of today don't have cloth ears and will buy and stream in their millions good quality music if they are exposed to it. But sadly I think nothing will change. I think in a few weeks time after all the excitment of Kate being number 1 round the world the music indistry will pick up from where it left off and back will be the same old same old rubbish we've had for years. Where Ed Shearan, Billie Elish, Adel etc are regarded as the very best just because all the other stuff out is so poor. Quality music for me is dead and while I love Kate being number 1 I know it'll never change the awful state music is in these days for the better sadly.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

