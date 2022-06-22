ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

BeWellVA to host free virtual workshop about adverse childhood experiences

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago

BeWellVA, a collaborative organization between Henrico and six other Central Virginia Community Services Boards, will offer a free virtual workshop to help raise awareness for adverse childhood experiences, officials announced recently. The workshop will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required.

ACEs are traumatic events in childhood, such as abuse or neglect, and can cause children and adults who have experienced them a higher risk of long-term health problems, such as mental illness. The event also will also provide resources to help those who have experienced ACEs, while offering strategies to prevent future experiences.

For details, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

‘We want this to be a destination site’

At about this time last year, the basketball courts outside Henrico County’s Fairfield Middle School were small, asphalt-top courts that were used occasionally by community members. Now, thanks to the vision of Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and the efforts of other public servants, the courts have been transformed...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

RHHD to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 starting Wednesday

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will offer their first COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years June 22. The RHHD has received shipments of the Moderna vaccines (which recently earned federal approval for children in that age range) and expects delivery soon of the Pfizer vaccine (approved for children 6 months to 4 years old).
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Rolfe Middle School adopts new mascot

John Rolfe Middle School has a new mascot: the jaguars. Formerly the “Indians,” two Rolfe students undertook an effort to change the mascot two years ago. Their project came to fruition on Thursday as they announced the new name at a Henrico School Board meeting. Kyra Lambert and...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 22, 2022

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children under the age of 5; free meals are available for all children and teens 18 and younger in Henrico this summer; Henrico hosts its annual Juneteenth celebration; four Henrico schools earn money from Papa Johns; our monthly round-up of food and dining news.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Henrico County, VA
Society
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico Citizen

PHOTOS: Henrico County’s Juneteenth celebration

Henrico County hosted its second-annual Juneteenth celebration June 18 at Dorey Park in Varina, featuring entertainment, vendors, food, fireworks and more. Thousands of people attended the event, which celebrated the date (June 19, 1865) on which the last remaining former slaves in the United States (in Galveston, Texas) learned that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued more than two years earlier.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

4 Henrico schools earn money from Papa Johns

Four Henrico County schools earned money as part of a Papa Johns program. The schools received money through the company’s Dollars4Dough4.0 competition, which required a school’s community to order at least 250 Papa John’s orders during the school year. Schools earned 10% back on all orders. Echo...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Brenda Rhea Snead

Snead, Brenda “Sue” Rhea, 77, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Snead Sr.; and her father and mother, Hatfert and Sallie Rhea. She is survived by her three sons, Brian Jr. (Linda), Brent and Brandon (Misty); her sister, Linda Rhea (Charles Long); brother, Mickey Rhea (Jane); her grandchildren, Derek (Shana) and Casey (Jordyn) Peay, Zack (Colleen), Brant, McKayla, Chad, Brooklyn, Braxton and Brady Snead; as well as four great –grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood
Henrico Citizen

COVID-19 vaccines for youngest children likely to arrive next week in Henrico

For parents of young children who have been patiently awaiting the day when their youngsters will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, that wait is nearly over. Children between 6 months and 5 years old could be able to receive their first doses of either a two-dose Moderna regimen or a three-dose Pfizer regimen sometime next week, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Nurse Manager Amy Popovich said Thursday. That timeline, though, is dependent upon final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (whose Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted Wednesday to recommend both vaccines by a 21-0 vote) and subsequently the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Henrico Citizen

Dorey Park Farmers Market program debuts ‘Little SNAPs’ program, concert series

The Dorey Park Farmers Market launched into a fresh fifth season last Saturday with the introduction of its Little SNAPS initiative and Second Saturdays concert series. To uphold its mission of providing Henrico citizens with fresh and high-quality produce, DPFM extended its existing SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) match program to include Little SNAPS, a program through which SNAP families with children can receive up to an additional $20 to spend on produce at the market.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Appreciation for a ‘Beacon’

On June 9, Safe Harbor hosted its 5th annual Beacon of Hope celebration at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, honoring volunteer Amy Nisenson with this year’s Beacon of Hope award. Safe Harbor Executive Director Cathy Easter (at right) presented the award to Nisenson (center) along with Brendan Paget, president of the board of directors.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

For Henrico Police Athletic League, ‘there’s no place like home’

Reflecting on his past, retired NBA player Johnny Newman recalled being greatly influenced by the morals found in the Wizard of Oz: respect, perseverance and hope. Now, as board president of the Henrico Police Athletic League, a nonprofit that works to foster positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the Henrico community, he hopes that PAL participants will truly believe that “there’s no place like home.”
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – June 20, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Christy Pangelinan has joined its Residential Property Services team as a portfolio manager in its local office. Pangelinan brings 14 years of property management experience to Thalhimer, most recently with BH Management, where she managed a 664-unit property in Henrico. The bulk of her career has been spent managing large assets with large teams.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy