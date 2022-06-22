BeWellVA to host free virtual workshop about adverse childhood experiences

BeWellVA, a collaborative organization between Henrico and six other Central Virginia Community Services Boards, will offer a free virtual workshop to help raise awareness for adverse childhood experiences, officials announced recently. The workshop will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required.

ACEs are traumatic events in childhood, such as abuse or neglect, and can cause children and adults who have experienced them a higher risk of long-term health problems, such as mental illness. The event also will also provide resources to help those who have experienced ACEs, while offering strategies to prevent future experiences.

For details, click here.