Allegan, MI

Arts Council seeks volunteers

By Editorial Staff
wilcoxnewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling local artists: the Otsego Arts Council needs you and your talents. The council is looking for two additional artists who are willing to volunteer to paint one of eight mural panels along the riverfront in downtown Otsego. Each panel measures 4-feet x 8-feet. The Arts Council is also...

wilcoxnewspapers.com

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Otsego hosts Wednesday activities for children

Many a parent has heard that lament from their children, particularly during the long summer break. Thanks to a collaborative effort between the City of Otsego, Otsego Public Schools and Otsego Main Street, finding something for children to do on Wednesdays this summer won’t be an issue. Through the...
OTSEGO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Vision LaFayette kicks off today

Today is the Main Streets kickoff party in downtown LaFayette! Taste of LaFayette will begin at 5pm and go until 7pm. A training class will be held from 1pm until 4pm for anyone who is interested in learning more about Main Street. The United Methodist church in town is hosting the training meeting in their fellowship hall.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Plainwell reviews Capital Improvement Program

ALLEGAN – The Plainwell City Council was scheduled to review and discuss the 2022 Capital Improvement Program at a special meeting late last week. The Council was also to consider approving a project for water distribution system materials inventory to Underground Infrastructure Services for $212,050. The CIP, the report...
PLAINWELL, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Otsego police show off grilling skills

Building positive relationships with those in the community is a priority for Otsego Police Chief Brad Misner. Misner and others in his department did just that by showing up at Memorial Park to grill hot dogs for second graders throughout the Otsego Public Schools district during the final week of school earlier this month.
OTSEGO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Runs for solstice funds, fun un

Saturday’s 20th annual Town Crier runs, which raise funds for Saugatuck High School track and cross-country teams, drew 410 entrants — second only to 2019’s pre-Covid 442 — including (above) Chris Abruzzo, 66, of Souh Haven, who returned to skip rope their entire 5K (3.1-mile distance) and medal-bestowed joyous finishers shown at right. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)
SAUGATUCK, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Five from area on Yellow Ribbon honor flight

Three area Vietnam Veterans, Richard Ellis and Victoria Ellis of Clare [and her Guardian] and Ray Aldrich of Evart [and his Guardian] were all part of the first in the nation to take part in an all-Vietnam Veterans flight to Washington DC last week. They traveled with their “Guardians Leicia Romubio and Don Griffin, who are also veterans. The four Clare vets are also all members of the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558. Aldrich is a member of the Evart American Legion Post.
CLARE, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

Tanglefoot Park: Splash Pad, Stunning Pavilion & Patio Anchor this New Spring Lake Park – Plus, It’s Available for Weddings & Event Rentals!

Tanglefoot Park is on the south shore of Spring Lake Village between Division, Park, and Exchange streets, right along the Grand River. The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!. Tanglefoot Park was named after a successful Spring Lake...
SPRING LAKE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Homeless in Allegan City – A closer look

The word homeless often conjures up images of panhandlers begging on city street corners or people huddled under overpasses or sleeping in store doorways. It may also evoke images of the tent cities in San Francisco or Los Angeles recently seen on TV. People don’t think of homelessness as a...
ALLEGAN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Ruth Elberta Miller Berkin

Ruth Elberta Miller Berkin, passed peacefully on June 13, 2022. Ruth was born on Dec. 6, 1917 in Oto, Iowa, of Nettie B. (Cook) Miller and Elbert Henry Miller. The family of six moved to Allegan in 1920. She was a lifetime participating member of First Presbyterian Church, and an active member of Friends of the Allegan District Library and Allegan County Historical Society. She and her husband Mervin (also known as Bus) enjoyed bowling and golf. They extensively traveled across the United States, including Alaska and Canada. Ruth stayed active her entire life. Well into her nineties, she was still leading a line dance class and working out at Curves. Ruth held various clerical positions in Michigan and Washington state and retired from Allegan County Social Services. Ruth is survived by daughter Valerie Deur and son Ray Berkin; grandchildren Shannon, Sam, Rachel and Sarah; and great-grandchildren Katie, Matthew, Morgan, Evan, Tyler and Eve. She was preceded in death by her husband Mervin (“Bus”) Berkin and siblings Richard (“Dick”) Miller, Helen Pomeroy and Dorothy Perrigo. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on June 27 at 1:30 p.m., followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery. For memorial contributions in Ruth’s name, please consider First Presbyterian Church, 200 Cutler St., Allegan or the Allegan County Historical Society, 113 Walnut St., Allegan.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge

Upcoming Southwest Michigan Fairgrounds

For many people, the summer season wouldn’t be what it is without a fair. Whether you go for the fun of walking around and seeing everything, food, animals/livestock, shopping, entertainment, or rides a Michigan fairground will have something to offer everyone in the family. Having had the opportunity to attend fairs in upstate Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, there is nothing like a Michigan fair. The following are upcoming summer 2022 fairs in the Southwest Michigan region.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Outlaw Music Festival rides into Michigan

Willie Nelson & Family bring the Outlaw Music Festival to Van Andel Arena at 4:30 p.m Saturday, June 25. Willie Nelson & Family will headline the event, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid. Willie Nelson first gained success as a songwriter, with such tunes as “Hello Walls,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Pretty Paper,” and, most famously, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Two companies announce expansion in Jamestown Charter Township

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — MFP Automation Engineering and Sprinkles Donut Shop have announced expansions in Jamestown Charter Township. The investment from both companies will be a combined $1.4 million and is expected to directly create 15 new jobs. MFP Automation Engineering is a fluid power and automation company. The company...
JAMESTOWN, MI

