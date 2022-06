When you go to Makimayo, you get the katsu curry. It’s your classic solo meal situation to spend some quality time alone with a carrot-packed sauce and some crispy batter. Some of the dishes here can be a little hit or miss but that katsu? A reliable winner for a casual £11. A side of kimchi won’t hurt either. Located on West Green Road, it’s open for lunch and dinner—just be warned that the portion sizes fall into the KO bracket, so please do factor in a post-katsu nap.

