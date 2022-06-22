ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Tip of the Week: Relationship Marketing Can Help Meet Patients’ Health Care Needs

By Karissa Lapuz, PharmD candidate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy maintaining relationships, pharmacists can create a successful practice and pharmaceutical care services will expand. At the heart of pharmaceutical care services is the process of building and enhancing successful relationships with patients. Sustaining long-term demand for high-quality clinical services and obtaining professional and economic benefits will be largely determined by...

Phys.org

Study urges rethink on employee well-being

Deakin University research has revealed managers' leadership styles could be to blame for their employees' health issues. The paper, published in Sport Management Review, finds an urgent rethink is needed to change the way employers operate to reduce employee stress and burnout. Research author and Senior Sport Management lecturer in...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

WIMDs May Help Optimize Healthcare, but Also Pose Concerns

The popularity of Wearable and Implantable Medical Devices (WIMDs) is booming. Future WIMDs may be able to detect cancer biomarkers and recognise symptoms of infectious disease. Significant security enhancements are needed to prevent the risk of life-threatening hacks to WIMDs. The popularity of Wearable and Implantable Medical Devices (WIMDs) has...
HEALTH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WWD

Creatives Want Change Recruits Black Students for Fully Funded Pre-College Fashion Programs

Click here to read the full article. While some companies remain heavier on the platitudes than the action when it comes to diversity, other organizations are putting their money where the impact is. Creatives Want Change, for one, is on a mission to bring more Black creatives to the fashion industry by forming a pipeline of talent as early as the high school level.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023Rains Men's Spring 2023 The nonprofit organization named its second cohort of fellows to receive fully funded pre-college fellowships at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedicalXpress

Black people in the US twice as likely to face coercion, unconsented procedures during birth

Black people in the U.S. are twice as likely as white people to be coerced into procedures during perinatal and birth care, and to undergo them without their explicit consent, according to a new study by researchers at UBC's Birth Place Lab and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). Pregnant people of other minoritized racial identities also experience pressure from providers at higher rates than white counterparts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
verywellmind.com

What Does a Substance Abuse Counselor Do?

Substance abuse counselors typically work in substance abuse treatment facilities, such as outpatient clinics and residential treatment centers. They may also work in hospitals, mental health clinics, or private practice. History of Substance Abuse Counseling. Approaches to treating substance misuse and addiction have undergone many changes over time. In the...
MENTAL HEALTH
itechpost.com

Tips to Help Businesses Implement Business Intelligence Strategies Successfully

Data is unusable in its raw form, and businesses must interpret it for their benefit. Learning about your enterprise performance entails combining various strategies to achieve the objective. It includes investing in infrastructure, data collection, visualization, mining, and business analytics. Business intelligence is important for growth and profitability. Entrepreneurs and...
ECONOMY
a-z-animals.com

Ultimate Guide To Pet Dental Insurance: What You Need to Know

Ultimate Guide To Pet Dental Insurance: What You Need to Know. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. We normally think about regular visits, vaccines, and the...
PETS
stpetecatalyst.com

Best friends launch recovery beverage startup

Growing up in St. Petersburg, Reggie Reed and Michael Morrison often dreamed of starting a business that would allow them to travel and enjoy life together. After graduating from Lakewood High in 2008, the two went their separate ways but remained close. Morrison went on to play college basketball for George Mason University, and then professionally overseas. Reed co-founded a successful roofing company, Reggie Reed Roofing, and served as director of recruitment for St. Petersburg College. In 2020, the Tampa Bay Business Journal named Reed as one of its 40 people under 40.
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Taking the guesswork out of dental care with artificial intelligence

When you picture a hospital radiologist, you might think of a specialist who sits in a dark room and spends hours poring over X-rays to make diagnoses. Contrast that with your dentist, who in addition to interpreting X-rays must also perform surgery, manage staff, communicate with patients, and run their business. When dentists analyze X-rays, they do so in bright rooms and on computers that aren't specialized for radiology, often with the patient sitting right next to them.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

How child care can build kids' brains, one interaction at a time

Tsifira drops a plastic strawberry into a little plastic container. It makes a hollow sound, and the almost-2-year-old lets out a “Wow!”. “Wow! You put one strawberry in,” said a smiling Deneen Coren, her teacher. In a toddler room at Horizons for Homeless Children in Roxbury, Tsifira and Coren peer into a bin of rice and colorful toy food, tuning out the din of the classroom around them.
BOSTON, MA
psychologytoday.com

The Reality of Physician Burnout

Physicians have experienced feelings of burnout for decades. Physicians endure a profound lack of control over our time and patient care. Competence has been newly described as compliance with various metrics put forth by insurance companies and hospital administration. I first experienced burnout during my 3rd and 4th years in...
HEALTH

