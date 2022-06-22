ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decobie Durant has learned a lot from Jalen Ramsey: 'He has taken me under his wing'

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
One of the benefits of being a cornerback who’s drafted by the Los Angeles Rams is the opportunity to play alongside Jalen Ramsey. He’s established himself as the best corner in the game today, and someone every young defensive back can learn a lot from.

Decobie Durant, who the Rams drafted in the fourth round, is already realizing that just a few months into his Los Angeles tenure. The former South Carolina State cornerback has been taken under Ramsey’s wing, learning a lot from No. 5 in their brief time together.

“He has taught me how to dial in when I’m on the field,” Durant said, via HBCU Gameday. “He has taken me under his wing, and taught me a lot. I’m lucky to have him take the time to mentor me in my first season.”

Durant is a player the Rams loved in the draft, despite the fact that he went to a smaller school and didn’t accumulate much experience against top-tier players. His performance against Clemson, however, really stood out to Les Snead and Sean McVay after he came down with two interceptions.

He’s a confident cornerback, which is essential at that position, so he fully believes he can compete at the highest level with the Rams – as he should.

Whether he starts right away is another question. The Rams have Ramsey and Troy Hill as two starters, with David Long Jr. likely stepping in as the nickel corner. Durant could overtake Long for that spot, especially given Long’s struggles at times last season, but the Rams are likely to give Durant the necessary time to develop before getting thrown into action.

