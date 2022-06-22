ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 options (updated)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColman Pool doesn’t reopen until Saturday (when this summer’s 7-days-a-wee schedule begins), but Mindi Katzman caught the early-bird duck checking it out in advance. Today brings a brief return to waterfowl-suited weather, along with these events:. (added) TILL DAWN FUNDRAISER: Come to 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge...

SUNDAY PREVIEW: Two West Seattle marches

The lineup for tomorrow won’t be anything like the 26-note list for today – but it will feature two West Seattle marches:. DEMONSTRATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS: In the wake of the small spontaneous protest at Walk-All-Ways on Friday, abortion-rights supporters are planning to march there Sunday morning, 10 am-11:30 am. Organizers explain here, “We are just two pissed=off moms that want to bring this community together to mourn, find solace, organize and protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. This is a peaceful gathering (be respectful of the local businesses and market) wear green, bring signs, your voice, and water.”
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes!

One epic Saturday has arrived. Might be hard to find a spot on the beach by yourself like the little critter in David Dimmit’s photo. Our list of what’s up stretches all across the peninsula – here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, on its way home

(Photo by Michael Fischer) Thanks for the tips and photo! Seven weeks after it headed out for training, the Bremerton-based aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returned home this evening, visible from West Seattle before it turned into Rich Passage.
6 options for your West Seattle Friday

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your sunny Friday:. ALKI PLANTING PARTY: If you have some time to devote to beautifying West Seattle’s most famous park, join Seattle Parks gardeners and other community volunteers on the east side of Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) any time between noon and 4 pm today, as previewed here.
About those fireworks to the west

TMT June 25, 2022 (10:39 pm) Ahhhhhh! Thanks, I was wondering where the thunder noise was coming from! I live by the Fauntleroy ferry. Summer is here!! Yeah!
PHOTOS: Seafair Pirates land at Alki Beach, first time in 3 years

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited) 1:16 PM: Another West Seattle summer tradition returned moments ago at Alki Beach, as the Seafair Pirates landed aboard the Global vessel Prudhoe Bay. (This photo and next by David Hutchinson) As previewed here, this year’s landing is a “scaled-down” event – no accompanying all-day...
READER REPORT: West Seattle Action Activism Fair @ C & P Coffee

Thanks to Kathy Rawle for sending the photo and note about yet another of the two-dozen-plus events that were on our Saturday list:. (Photo by Jonathan Rawle) At C&P Coffee today. More than a dozen action groups, and lots of people and energy. The participating groups are on the flyer...
Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

You have so much time on your hands to hate. I was wondering if we could get you to volunteer your wise ways and countless unused hours to research opening a dog park in west Seattle that way you can help corral all the ILLEGAL WEST SEATTLE MANGEY MUTTS THAT GO AROUND IN PACKS BITING PEOPLE NON STOP.
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit Board looks ahead to next month’s ‘preferred alignment’ decision

The Sound Transit Board‘s June meeting just wrapped up less than an hour ago – last one before it’s tasked with “confirming or modifying” a “preferred alignment” for West Seattle/Ballard light rail. ST staff is working on a proposal for that, board members were told, and will present it at the Executive Committee‘s meeting in two weeks. The board in the meantime were presented an overview today of the 5,195 comments received regarding the Draft Environmental Impact Statement between January 28th and April 28th. You can see them all here. Today’s meeting also featured a substantial amount of public comment from people in West Seattle, primarily expressing opposition to the DEL-6 station location/alignment (see page 10) for its prospective displacement of Transitional Resources – which provides supportive housing and mental-health services – and Alki Beach Academy.
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Here’s what you’ll see and hear at Field Day 2022

(WSB photo from Field Day 2018) Yet another big summer event returning after a pandemic hiatus: Field Day, whose organizers say you could call it “Ham Radio’s Open House.” And a big open house it is, spanning 24 hours, tomorrow morning through Sunday morning, this time in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). You can drop by for one or more of many presentations on topics from “Making a Family Communication Plan” to “Solar Power and Batteries” – the full schedule is here – or take advantage of a chance to take a turn at the mic. You can also just listen in as local hams participate in the contest that’s at the heart of Field Day – “where operators attempt to make as many two-way radio contacts as possible during a 24-hour window.” Three groups are participating – West Seattle Amateur Radio Club, Puget Sound Repeater Group, and Seattle Auxiliary Communications Service. Ham radio has seen a surge in the past few years, they note – 775,000 licensed hams in the U.S. now, up nearly 50,000 since 2019. You can stop by between 11 am Saturday and 11 am Sunday to see what it’s all about.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

We’re under a heat advisory noon Saturday until 11 pm Monday, but today’s forecast is unremarkable – sunshine and a high in the 70s. On Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 from 6 AM to 6 PM, we will be closing the on-ramp from eastbound SW Spokane St (West Seattle Low Bridge) to the Spokane St Viaduct, along with eastbound lanes of the Spokane St Viaduct. A signed detour will be in place along SW Spokane St. The closure is needed so we can continue filling potholes on the Spokane St Viaduct. SDOT says the Spokane Street Viaduct work is NOT happening after all.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on West Marginal Way

Police were investigating a report of gunfire on West Marginal Way around 3 pm. We asked for information and just got their summary:. Officers responded to a shooting near Highland Park Way SW and W Marginal Way SW. Upon arrival, they located the victim and his vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had three bullet holes in it. The victim stated he observed drivers of two older sedans racing each (other) from the Chelan Cafe heading southbound on W Marginal Way SW. The victim, who was not involved in the racing, stated that when he caught up to one of the vehicles he confronted the driver and passenger about the reckless driving. Heated words were exchanged between all parties and ended when both the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic shot at the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene heading southbound toward Tukwila. Shell casings were recovered at the scene and a bullet fragment from the victim’s vehicle. No injuries to the victim.
From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Here’s why Hiawatha Community Center won’t be reopening any time soon

The closure of Hiawatha Community Center has ripple effects this summer – including these two: When wading-pool season starts tomorrow, Hiawatha won’t be opening because of the center closure; also, the Admiral Neighborhood Association can’t resume its summer-concert series because Hiawatha’s unavailable as a venue. A few readers asked us recently for a status report on the community center, so here’s what we have found out from Seattle Parks. They’ve been waiting for approval of a half-million-dollar federal grant (via the Federal Emergency Management Agency), according to Parks’ Kelly Goold, who says that’s about a quarter of the funding for the work to be done at Hiawatha. Rules of the grant, Parks says, prohibited work from starting before the funding was received. Goold says they “believe we will have approval shortly.” Then they can put the project out to bid. If they don’t get the grant? “We will proceed with the project but will complete less project work.” A bit of preparation has been done, Goold says – primarily “hazmat removal.” Once construction starts, it’s expected to take about nine months – so if all goes well from here, Hiawatha might be ready to reopen next summer. The project as described by Parks will include “electrical repairs, water and sewer pipe replacements, furnace and water heater repairs, roof replacement, and more.”
PLAY BALL: All-Star competition time for West Seattle Little League baseball and softball

Summer is the prime season for baseball and softball, and the West Seattle Little League is going into the height of this season – here’s the announcement:. West Seattle Little League (WSLL) is sending three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s -and two softball teams – a 10s and Juniors (13-14 year olds) team – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.
