When did Bruce Pearl know Jabari Smith should go No. 1? Plus, Smith, Walker Kessler's impact on Auburn and more

Jabari Smith (Photo by AU Athletics)

Thursday night is sure to be a very special night for Auburn basketball, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

Smith will be the highest drafted player in the history of the program. And Smith will be the highest drafted player ever coached by Bruce Pearl.

Kessler should also be drafted in the first round, giving Auburn their first pair of first-round picks in the history of the program.

“Winning championships, like this team did in 2022, is historical. Being the best team in college basketball for about a month, it’s all historical. It’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to win championships and get form here to there,” Pearl said. “They love Auburn and they loved their time at Auburn. They’ll be great ambassadors for Auburn. They’re great teammates, they wanted to win championships, and they did.”

Every mock draft and talking head has Smith slotted No. 1 to the Orlando Magic or No. 2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been on all over television and social media the last week answering the question to whether he should be the number one pick.

Shocker, his answer is absolutely. Another shocker, Pearl wholeheartedly agrees.

“For me, what makes him number one is for his size, he’s the best jump shooter I’ve seen in college in 20 years. He can guard one through five. He impacts the game offensively and defensively. His combination of confidence, preparation, toughness, desire to break great. He just wants to win. He’s going to make Orlando win. They need somebody to go in there and make them win. He’ll do that with his mentality,” Pearl said.

“I don’t think he’ll be changing the game as much as he’s suited for the game. I don’t see him being a point guard, but he could be any of those positions off the ball. It makes him versatile. I think the thing that separates him, he’s not afraid of the last shot. He just impacts winning, in the huddle with his offense and defense. His biggest area of growth will be when he puts the ball on the floor — and he can do it. He’s as ready a one-and-one as I’ve ever seen.”

When did Pearl know Smith might be the best professional prospect in college basketball? Try the trip to Atlantis, when Auburn played UConn, Loyola and Syracuse. Smith went 22 and 6, 14 and 4, and 22 and 6 in the three games. That’s all Pearl needed to see.

“I never really thought about him being the number one player taken in the draft until the UConn game,” Pearl said. “When I saw him compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis, three nights in a row against really good teams… ‘OK. This one here’s different. This one here’s different.’ Then all he did was build on it from there. I had the best player on the floor every night in Jabari Smith.”

Pearl was asked another interesting question prior to the NBA Draft. What impact has Smith made on the Auburn brand? Or vice versa?

Pearl, as always, provided a great answer.

“We have Suni Lee, Tank Bigsby, Sonny D hitting dingers in baseball, it’s crazy,” Pearl said. “All he did is add to the Auburn brand. The Charles Barkley, Frank Thomas, Cam Newton brand. I think Coach Dye would be happy about that. That’s the brand right there. He adds to it.

“The fact that he loved Auburn and Auburn loved him, is where our brand will be impacted. Judge Auburn basketball by Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. If that’s our brand, man!”

As for Kessler, ESPN’s latest projections have him slotted No. 19 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kessler’s 7-foot frame and 7-foot-4 wingspan will make him a fascinating NBA prospect, especially on the defensive end. Pearl thinks the more Kessler’s shooting improves, the more special he’ll be.

“Walker go that opportunity (to shoot more) at Auburn for the first time, and I thought he’s going to be a good NBA three-point shooter. I’m excited for that,” Pearl said. “He’s going to have to shoot a better percentage, but he’ll be willing to take the shot. Walker has already had that transition. If Walker came back to Auburn next year, he would have looked aggressive taking those shots.”

Smith and Kessler will create a nice Auburn contingent in Las Vegas this summer during the NBA’s summer league.

“I’m excited about going to Vegas for the summer league in July,” Pearl said. “Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Samir (Doughty) could be out there. Isaac and Chuma won’t be, they are past that. JT (Thor) will be there, Sharife (Cooper) will be there, Walker and Jabari will be there. It’s out job at Auburn to help them get there. That’s what we promise every single student that comes to Auburn. We’re excited about it.”

ESPN’s latest Jabari Smith’s projection

From Jonathan Givony: Orlando has been diligent in evaluating its options beyond Smith atop the draft, working out the likes of Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray and Shaedon Sharpe. Every NBA team we’ve talked with expects Smith to end up being the pick here — any other scenario would be a major surprise to league executives. Smith, whose only workouts have been for the Magic and Thunder, makes quite a bit of sense here, as he’s arguably the best shooter in the draft despite standing 6-foot-10 and is more than a full year younger than Holmgren, the No. 1 prospect on the ESPN Big Board. The intensity level and versatility Smith brings defensively will be attractive as well, along with the fact that he checks every box that NBA teams look for from a character and competitiveness standpoint.

ESPN’s latest Walker Kessler projection

From Givony: Twin Towers lineups are becoming more in vogue these days with the success that teams like Boston and Cleveland had with bigger lineups this season. For a Minnesota team looking to take the next step defensively, drafting the NCAA’s Defensive Player of the Year could make some sense, even if that means playing Kessler alongside a super-skilled 7-footer in Karl-Anthony Towns. Kessler is a force as a rim protector but also brings strong pick-and-roll finishing ability and even some potential as a perimeter shooter. Kessler is a steady offensive presence with his ability to catch difficult passes, hammer home lobs, finish with touch around the basket and make good decisions out of short rolls, which should make him a good fit in Minnesota’s offense.