Seattle, WA

Wednesday Dots: Life in the Jacob Lane

By andrewberg7
uwdawgpound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalen DeBoer finally got his first commitment from a player from Washington state earlier this week, Edge Jacob Lane, owner of a beautiful bowl cut, joined the 2023 recruiting class and Mike Vorel has the details. Lane comes from Puyallup and has flown a bit under the radar, but has shown...

www.uwdawgpound.com

Comments / 0

 

uwdawgpound.com

#Woof: Huskies Land California Defensive Back

The Husky coaches got some more good news today when defensive back Vincent Holmes from San Jacinto HS, CA committed to UW. Rated as the 73rd best athlete in the country by 247 Sports, Holmes has been a big climber in the rankings (he’s a composite 4-star recruit). Holmes...
SEATTLE, WA
uwdawgpound.com

#Woof: Washington Gets Commitment From A Colorado OL

The Huskies received great news this sunny Friday afternoon when Colorado OL Zachary Henning announced his commitment to Washington. The 247 Sports composite has Henning with a 0.8416 rating and a 3-star recruit as the #9 prospect in the state of Colorado. At 6’6 and 275 pounds, Henning has plenty of room on his frame to build strength once he gets to college. His measurements are almost identical to those of former Husky tackle Jared Hilbers when he entered UW. Henning is an athletic tackle that should be able to slide easily to engage rushers but also get out in space to help on the edge.
SEATTLE, WA
fanrecap.com

DeBoer’s Recruiters Make Big Splash By Landing Texas Edge Rusher’s Commit

With University of Washington football fans pining for a big-name recruit to join Kalen DeBoer’s program, Texas edge rusher Anthony James II did just that on Friday, committing to the Huskies during his official visit. The current UW coaching staff couldn’t interest Lincoln of Tacoma’s elite pass rusher Jayden...
SEATTLE, WA
uwdawgpound.com

Thursday Dots: Diesel powered engine

First thing’s first, the Dawgs got a commitment from a dude named Diesel yesterday:. Mike Vorel on how NIL has changed the game for women’s college athletes and the past stars who would’ve benefited from the new rules. And Mike on this recruiting weekend for Washington Football...
SEATTLE, WA
