Will Levis, Kentucky 'want to be in Atlanta' for SEC Championship

 3 days ago
The hype train continues to gain momentum for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as the 2022 college football season approaches. This is a bonafide NFL Draft prospect with first-round potential, and many eyes will be locked in on the Penn State transfer this season.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo sat down with Levis for a Q&A session that was released on Monday. In the interview, Levis reminisced on last season, talked about the departure of Liam Coen, working with Rich Scangarello, and provided areas of his game that he is looking to improve during the offseason.

The biggest piece of news came at the end of the interview when the typical goals question came from Melo. The Kentucky quarterback made it clear that he and his team have one goal for this upcoming season.

“We talk about it every day. We want to play for the SEC Championship. We want to be in Atlanta come December,” Will Levis told the Draft Network. “That’s the next step for our program to take. We’ve been looking forward to that. We want it to happen this year. That’s the goal we have in mind.”

It’s clear what the next step is for the Kentucky football program. After years of methodical movement up the ladder in the SEC, the Wildcats have all of a sudden fixed their offense while recording a pair of double-digit win seasons in the last four years. In 2022, Kentucky appears to have a guy that can be a true difference-maker at quarterback. When digging into the schedule, Kentucky only hits the road four times and gets Georgia at home. Many feel like this is the year to get to the mountaintop.

Recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow jumped on the radio with KSR in May and talked about the team’s ultimate goal. The Wildcats believe to accomplish their overall mission the team must beat Georgia on the field. Marrow thinks the program is getting close.

“In [2018], we were not ready for that game,” Marrow said. “But when we played them last year and went down there, I’m telling you, our guys went in and we were not — we really thought we would win that game. I don’t think you remember, but we had three field goals blocked. Wan’Dale [Robinson] drops the touchdown pass and then we missed the field goal on that and then we had two more field goals blocked. So we lost. I’m just telling you, if we picked that fumble up — the one they said wasn’t a fumble — that’s a different game because now they’re only up by three and we’re going into halftime.

The buzz is building in Lexington for what will be one of the most hyped-up Kentucky football seasons in recent memory. Most of that is due to what Kentucky is returning at quarterback. Will Levis is seen as the great equalizer for Mark Stoops and his program as the Wildcats look to make history in 2022.

“The strength is our quarterback,” said Marrow.

