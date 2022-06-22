ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State newcomers make strong early impression: Inside the Den

By Nate Bauer about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aU8G0_0gIfqZMJ00
Penn State's newcomers to the program enjoyed a BBQ at James Franklin's house on Monday evening. (Penn State Football Twitter)

Penn State's newest wave of newcomers into the program this summer, transfers and true freshmen, is already making an impression.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
State College

Penn State Alumna Charged with Vandalizing Nittany Lion Shrine During Commencement Weekend

Police on Friday charged a 23-year-old Penn State alumna with vandalizing the Nittany Lion Shrine on the University Park campus during commencement weekend in May. Julia Cipparulo, a 2021 Penn State graduate from Hillsborough, New Jersey, was charged with third-degree felony counts of institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with the damage to the limestone sculpture in the early morning hours of May 8, when she also allegedly spray painted messages on Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center.
PENN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
WTAJ

State College community members react to Roe vs. Wade decision

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the news that the Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, many are concerned about the uncertainty ahead. “Hearing the news, those of us who do this work, advocacy work, honestly, unfortunately, weren’t surprised,” Penn State Gender Equity Center Assistant […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A total of 93 drivers were stopped by state police in Blair County who were conducting their sobriety checkpoint overnight Friday into Saturday morning. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police had a sobriety checkpoint stationed in the area of Route 22 and Juniata Valley Road in Frankstown Township, according […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals calling for termination of Williamsport Area School's superintendent

Williamsport, Pa. — The entirety of the Woodward Township Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the Williamsport Area School District demanding the termination of Superintendent, Dr. Timothy Bowers. This comes in the wake of 30 felony charges being filed against High School principal, Roger Freed. Freed is accused of sexual contact with a minor student, corruption of minors, and furnishing liquor to a minor. He allegedly engaged a...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy