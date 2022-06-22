Penn State newcomers make strong early impression: Inside the Den

Police on Friday charged a 23-year-old Penn State alumna with vandalizing the Nittany Lion Shrine on the University Park campus during commencement weekend in May. Julia Cipparulo, a 2021 Penn State graduate from Hillsborough, New Jersey, was charged with third-degree felony counts of institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with the damage to the limestone sculpture in the early morning hours of May 8, when she also allegedly spray painted messages on Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO