Key dates this summer for Notre Dame football recruiting

Coming from someone who grew up playing little league baseball, I've seen my fair share of parents get kicked out of games, including my own father. But it is something to look at, as we're supposed to get kids involved in things to learn lessons. What kind of lesson does it teach us when one little thing happens that we disagree with and the first thing we do is snap and yell and cuss and insult. That's not really building a foundation for an emotionally strong individual.

STURGIS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO