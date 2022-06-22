ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gooding County, ID

Community donates over $800 to sheriff's deputy less than 24 hours after wreck left him with broken neck, severe burns

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

GOODING — It didn't take this community long to rally around a sheriff's deputy who was badly burned in a Tuesday morning collision involving a semi.

Deputy Eric Swanson suffered a broken neck and severe burns on his left arm and left side during the 11:48 a.m. crash involving his marked patrol vehicle and a semi that was reportedly caused by the trucker failing to stop at a stop sign northwest of Twin Falls, authorities said.

Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough that as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday local residents had already stopped by his office to donate over $800 to help with the injured deputy's medical bills.

Gough said he's very thankful for the community support so soon after the crash occurred and before any efforts were even organized to raise money for Swanson.

The sheriff said that anyone wanting to contribute toward the injured deputy's recovery should contact the Gooding County Sheriff's Office at 208-934-4421.

Gough said that Swanson is very fortunate considering the severity of the crash.

Swanson was on duty patrolling Gooding County in his marked 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup traveling westbound on 2950 South when he collided with the 2013 Kenworth semi traveling northbound on 1700 East.

Swanson's pickup struck the semi's gas tanks, covering him and his vehicle in diesel fuel that quickly ignited, Gough said. Swanson's pickup and the semi, which was pulling an empty trailer, caught fire.

Despite suffering a broken neck and severe burns in the crash, Swanson pulled himself from his wrecked patrol vehicle, reported the crash to the Sheriff's Office, and began giving himself first aid, Gough said.

Idaho State Police, Gooding County sheriff's deputies, Gooding Emergency Medical Services and Wendell and Hagerman firefighters responded to the crash.

Swanson was initially airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to Avera St. Luke's hospital in Twin Falls. From there he was airlifted again via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Gough said that Swanson is going to survive his injuries and despite his broken neck, he has suffered no paralysis.

But the sheriff said the length of the deputy's road to recovery is unknown at this time.

"We hope he gets back to work," Gough said. "He's a damn good cop and good employee. We'll find a place for him. He's that good of a person."

Swanson is married with two boys and has been a deputy with the Sheriff's Office for over five years.

The 31-year-old Rupert man who was driving the semi did not require transport to the hospital following the crash, state police said. His name has not yet been released.

The collision remains under investigation by state police.

Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman arrested after husband awakens to find her standing over him with knife and saying 'I am going to kill you'

BURLEY — A Burley woman was charged with felony assault with intent to murder after her sleeping husband woke up and found her standing over him with a knife. Irene Diaz Gomez, 26, was also charged with felony aggravated assault after the incident on June 14. Cassia County Sheriff officers responded to a southeast Burley address and found a man who did not speak English. A neighbor was initially used...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman sentenced to prison for attempting to murder partially paralyzed husband by putting trash bag over his head

BURLEY — A local woman was sentenced to four fixed years in prison with eight years of indeterminate time on a charge of attempted first-degree murder for putting a plastic trash bag over her sleeping husband’s head while he napped. Mildred Nineth Rivero, formerly known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was also charged with felony counts of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Those charges were dismissed by Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen as part of a plea deal, according to court records. ...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho woman sentenced for attempted murder of husband

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for attempted murder after prosecutors said she put a plastic bag over her husband’s head while he slept. Fifth District Judge Michael Tribe said Mildred Nineth Rivero would be eligible for...
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two From Twin Falls Injured in Blaine County Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

At Labrador's urging, Idaho health district stays mum on masks despite COVID resurgence

One month after Raul Labrador led the Central District Health board in voting to remove all recommendations regarding masks from district communications and the district’s website, three of the four counties in the district moved into the “high” community spread category for COVID-19, in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in indoor public spaces. CDH said nothing. And it’ll continue to take that tack. ...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Road work to begin June 27 in four Idaho counties

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin road work on June 27 in four southern Idaho counties. The project will be to begin seal coating multiple portions of roadway in the region in a bid to preserve the pavement in Lincoln, Jerome, Twin Falls, and Gooding counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls woman shares her story of healing after being assualted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Maria Hernandez was assaulted in August of 2021 and now suffers from PTSD. She says she was in a constant state of fear and anxiety, and always worried she would be assaulted again. “I’ve gone through hyperventilating, crying uncontrollably, and having to retrain myself...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Fish and Game relocate two bull moose

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and relocated two yearling bull moose that had wandered into Twin Falls on Sunday. The Twin Falls County Sheriff reported they received multiple calls about moose wandering in close proximately to Highway 30, just west of Twin Falls, on Saturday, June 19. Officers with Fish and Game were unable to locate the moose until the following evening on June 19.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
