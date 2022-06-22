Community donates over $800 to sheriff's deputy less than 24 hours after wreck left him with broken neck, severe burns

GOODING — It didn't take this community long to rally around a sheriff's deputy who was badly burned in a Tuesday morning collision involving a semi.

Deputy Eric Swanson suffered a broken neck and severe burns on his left arm and left side during the 11:48 a.m. crash involving his marked patrol vehicle and a semi that was reportedly caused by the trucker failing to stop at a stop sign northwest of Twin Falls, authorities said.

Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough that as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday local residents had already stopped by his office to donate over $800 to help with the injured deputy's medical bills.

Gough said he's very thankful for the community support so soon after the crash occurred and before any efforts were even organized to raise money for Swanson.

The sheriff said that anyone wanting to contribute toward the injured deputy's recovery should contact the Gooding County Sheriff's Office at 208-934-4421.

Gough said that Swanson is very fortunate considering the severity of the crash.

Swanson was on duty patrolling Gooding County in his marked 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup traveling westbound on 2950 South when he collided with the 2013 Kenworth semi traveling northbound on 1700 East.

Swanson's pickup struck the semi's gas tanks, covering him and his vehicle in diesel fuel that quickly ignited, Gough said. Swanson's pickup and the semi, which was pulling an empty trailer, caught fire.

Despite suffering a broken neck and severe burns in the crash, Swanson pulled himself from his wrecked patrol vehicle, reported the crash to the Sheriff's Office, and began giving himself first aid, Gough said.

Idaho State Police, Gooding County sheriff's deputies, Gooding Emergency Medical Services and Wendell and Hagerman firefighters responded to the crash.

Swanson was initially airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to Avera St. Luke's hospital in Twin Falls. From there he was airlifted again via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Gough said that Swanson is going to survive his injuries and despite his broken neck, he has suffered no paralysis.

But the sheriff said the length of the deputy's road to recovery is unknown at this time.

"We hope he gets back to work," Gough said. "He's a damn good cop and good employee. We'll find a place for him. He's that good of a person."

Swanson is married with two boys and has been a deputy with the Sheriff's Office for over five years.

The 31-year-old Rupert man who was driving the semi did not require transport to the hospital following the crash, state police said. His name has not yet been released.

The collision remains under investigation by state police.