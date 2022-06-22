Inside the commitment: Connor Cox

Dr. S. Akbar Hasan grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, where his father served as dean at the University of Kentucky and his mother worked as a librarian at the university. He is a board-certified, fellowship-trained cornea, LASIK and cataract specialist. He came to the First Coast in 2002 and served as the lead cataract and corneal surgeon and director of the Laser Vision Correction Program at the Mayo Clinic for 10 years. He joined Florida Eye Specialists in 2012. His practice's nonprofit arm, Florida Eye Cares, provides eye surgeries and glasses to local residents in need.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO