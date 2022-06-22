ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Inside the commitment: Connor Cox

By Wes Mitchell about 6 hours
Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School class of 2023 three-star TE Connor Cox is committed to South Carolina (Photo: @ConnorCox23 on Twitter).

Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School class of 2023 three-star tight end Connor Cox committed to the South Carolina football program on Sunday, June 12 as a trio of Florida prospects who announced their commitments to the Gamecocks that day.

