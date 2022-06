The Borough of Wilkinsburg is currently accepting applications for the position of Accountant. This is a varied accounting position responsible for maintenance of daily cash balances, deposits, bank reconciliations, journal entries, maintenance of records for annual Borough audit, preparation for annual Borough audit, preparation of monthly reports. A complete job description and requirements for the position can be found at www.wilkinsburgpa.gov. Send application to the Administrative Office, Wilkinsburg Borough, 605 Ross Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221. Wilkinsburg is an equal opportunity employer. Deadline for applications is July 14, 2022.

WILKINSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO