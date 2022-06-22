ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 6-22-22

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Borough of Wilkinsburg is currently accepting applications for the position of Accountant. This is a varied accounting position responsible for maintenance of daily cash balances, deposits, bank reconciliations, journal entries, maintenance of records for annual Borough audit, preparation for annual Borough audit, preparation of monthly reports. A complete job description...

newpittsburghcourier.com

pghcitypaper.com

Former Sheridan Broadcasting employees still seeking $240k from court judgment

Former employees of the Sheridan Broadcasting Network have yet to see a penny from a $240,000 court judgment issued last year following a long fight for unpaid wages and severance payments. Eleven former staffers of the now-defunct, Pittsburgh-based network say they were abruptly terminated in 2017 without their final paychecks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The address is 2021 McKinney Ave., Dallas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Supreme Court decision on Roe puts PA advocates on defense, brings protest, sharp responses from officials

The decision to allow states to regulate abortion access won’t immediately affect availability in Pennsylvania, but has already become a campaign issue. The post Supreme Court decision on Roe puts PA advocates on defense, brings protest, sharp responses from officials appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Free seminar in New Kensington to cover firearm safety, responsible gun ownership

The basics of firearm safety and shooting fundamentals will be covered in a free seminar Sunday in New Kensington. “We want to make sure the people that are interested in protecting themselves, their family and their loved ones have the opportunity to have good training under their belts,” said Aaron Allen, owner and lead instructor of Elite Tactical Firearms Training in Greensburg.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPS employee keeps Ross Township woman from losing life savings to scam

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A UPS employee kept a Ross Township woman from losing a significant amount of her savings to a scam, police said. The woman got a call from a man on Tuesday claiming to be her grandson in trouble, saying he needed money to pay his bail bond fee, Ross Township police said on Facebook. The victim gave cash to a man that came to her home claiming to be a courier, and police said the scammers later requested more money overnight through UPS. Police said when the woman went to the UPS store on McKnight Road, an employee realized it was likely a scam and persuaded her to contact police. Officers credited the "vigilant" employee with saving the woman from suffering another large financial loss.  The FBI said elder fraud exploded during the pandemic. The number of scams targeting seniors in 2021 was 74% higher than the previous year, costing more than $1.7 million in reported losses. Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County police said a man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly pulled a bail bond scam and took $14,000 from a Bell Acres resident. Ross police said they're still investigating. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 24-26

The SummerSounds concert series will welcome Pittsburgh-based soul singer Billy Price for a show at 7 p.m. today in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. A regular on area music stages, Price received a Legends of Pittsburgh Rock ’N Roll Award in 2016. His 2015 recording with Otis Clay, “This Time for Real,” received a 2016 Blues Music Award in the category of Soul Blues Album. His 2018 album, “Reckoning,” also was nominated for a BMA in the same category.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Residences Constructed in Butler

Butler residents may be wondering about the large crane and construction going on at a property on South Chestnut Street. According to city officials, Lutheran Senior Life purchased and consolidated several properties over the last couple years at the site of the former Serventi’s Lounge. After clearing the lot,...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County GOP chair Sam DeMarco interviewed by FBI in 2020 election probe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA-TV has confirmed that FBI agents interviewed the chairman of the Allegheny County Republican party, Sam DeMarco, on Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the 2020 presidential election. The news was first reported by our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.DeMarco was questioned as part of a nationwide probe into the Trump campaign's attempt to send alternate electors from key swing states to Washington, D.C. DeMarco was one of 20 Republicans to sign on to a slate of alternate electors. In a statement to KDKA, he said he agreed to serve as an elector only in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Postal Worker Charged with Theft of Mail Matter

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal mail theft laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named James Ancell, age 29, of the City’s Brighton Heights neighborhood,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rent prices keep going up across western Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Rent prices keep going up across western Pennsylvania, and a local realtor said it could be some time before the numbers drop. Washington County is one of the counties seeing a spike in rent prices, but it's not the only one."Rents have increased pretty dramatically, especially over the last couple of years out here," Century 21 Realty realtor Brian Benton said. He works in Washington County, but he also serves some of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties."It's fairly equal in terms of the amounts going up from what I'm seeing," said Benton.According to the Washington Post, Washington County saw...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Courier’s Fab 40 ‘Class of 2022’ christened at Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel

A celebration of African American success—all under one roof. It felt like the world had stopped. With a crowd of 400 people standing, K. Chase Patterson, master of ceremonies, called for the massive double-doors of the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square to open, and into the ballroom came 40 of the Pittsburgh region’s most successful, impactful African Americans age 40 and under.
PITTSBURGH, PA

