CT’s senators to react to bipartisan federal gun safety agreement

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News Consumer Investigative Correspondent Anna Werner talks about the Justice Department's...

POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
CNBC

Proposed changes to retirement system get approval from Senate committee, setting stage for potential passage of 'Secure 2.0' this year

The Senate Finance Committee approved the EARN Act, which contains some provisions that are included in the House-passed "Secure 2.0." Another Senate committee last week approved a separate bill that, in conjunction with the EARN Act, form the Senate's version of Secure 2.0. Differences between the Senate and House versions...
Reason.com

Federal Jury Awards $59,000 in Takings Compensation to Property Owner Whose House was Severely Damaged by SWAT Team Pursuing a Suspect

Yesterday, a federal court jury awarded Vicki Baker $59,656 in takings compensation because her house was severely damaged by a police SWAT team trying to apprehend a fugitive who had holed up inside. The April 29 federal district court ruling in Baker v. City of McKinney that made the jury verdict possible is potentially more significant than the verdict itself. I think the decision is correct. But it is at odds with several previous federal court decisions (in other circuits), which have held that property owners are not entitled to "just compensation" under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment when police damage or destroy property in the course of law enforcement operations.
