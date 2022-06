The last care packages to military members from Door and Kewaunee counties may have been sent earlier this month, but you can still make sure local veterans receive the support they need from Adopt a Soldier. The organization made the hard decision earlier this month to stop sending the seasonally-themed packages due to a lack of interest. While some of the leftover items will be distributed locally to local veterans, the calling card for Adopt-A-Soldier will cease to exist after 16 years. Founder Nancy Hutchinson says she is proud of the other ways they have been able to have a positive impact on the lives of local soldiers as well as the care package program.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO