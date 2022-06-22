ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lone Star College, Mabalacat City College partner to promote international education

By Bill Van Rysdam
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College and Mabalacat City College (MCC) are collaborating to develop learning opportunities for faculty to share best practices and enhance teaching techniques for various academic programs including English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students. “We want our students to become more familiar with...

Memorial Hermann and Houston Rockets Announce Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedics

HOUSTON, TX -- After nearly two decades of working together, Memorial Hermann Health System and the Houston Rockets are excited to announce a unique, first-of-its-kind collaboration and branding partnership. Effective July 1, 2022, Memorial Hermann’s entire orthopedics and sports medicine service line will be rebranded as Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedics. In addition, Memorial Hermann’s sports medicine institute clinics will be named Memorial Hermann | Rockets Sports Medicine Institute, and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital will be named Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedic Hospital. With the trust and support of the Houston Rockets, Memorial Hermann is proud to be the first health system in the country to be able to co-brand its orthopedic programs with a national sports team partner.
HOUSTON, TX
1st baby born at Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands gets a special 5th birthday celebration

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Party hats came out and string quartets tuned up at a special celebration at Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands. Hundreds showed up to wish the best and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to young Jaxon Neal, who was the first baby born at the hospital five years ago. Jaxon’s parents – Josh and Kristina Neal – were the hospital’s first patients when it had just opened its doors in June of 2017.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
St. Luke’s Health - The Woodlands Hospital is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality stroke care

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- St. Luke’s Health - The Woodlands Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Open House - 63 Acorn Cluster Court

Stunningly remodeled one story home that backs to a greenbelt in Panther Creek! Centrally located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance of restaurants and shops at Hughes Landing, and Northshore Park!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Adventure Summer Camp 2022 - Week 5

Magnolia Independent School District is offering a safe, fun, wholesome, and memorable Summer experience. Summer Camp Adventures is open to children ages 5-12, including non-Magnolia ISD students. The program is led by MISD employees and/or teachers who are trained and attain the appropriate certifications for the programs assigned.Summer Camp runs from Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, July 29.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Rise Soufflé Coming to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) is bringing a taste of France to Creekside Park Village Center in The Woodlands® with the opening of Rise Soufflé, an intimate soufflé bistro and wine bar that is coming soon to Creekside Park® West.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 6/24/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
63 Acorn Cluster Court

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 4155 Sq. Ft. Stunningly remodeled one story home that backs to a greenbelt in Panther Creek! Centrally located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance of restaurants and shops at Hughes Landing, and Northshore Park! Gorgeous wide plank French oak hardwood floors throughout, quartz counters in the kitchen, baths and laundry room, new garage doors, new hardware and designer light fixtures, 3 new HVAC's, new carpet and more! Unique and open floor plan with 9 bay windows and soaring ceiling heights. Huge study with built-in desk and French doors; open concept island kitchen with 2 pantries, glass tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting overlooks the breakfast room and den with gas log fireplace; owner's retreat with sitting area has 2 walk-in closets; 3 secondary bedrooms on the opposite end of the home; game room upstairs could be media, gym or 2nd office; completely remodeled pool decking and landscaping w/fire pit, built-in seating, outdoor kitchen and fireplace. Pebble Tec pool and spa too!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
67 Candle Pine Place

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3461 Sq. Ft. Lovely LifeForms home with original owners that backs to a greenbelt in Cochran's Crossing! Gated driveway, fresh interior paint, new carpet and porcelain tile floors, two new a/c condensers, Plantation shutters, and outstanding natural light throughout the many transom windows. The study with built-ins can be closed off for privacy with French doors, and has a window into the formal living room; formal dining with crown moulding and chair rail; the two story den with gas log fireplace opens to the island kitchen and breakfast rooms; owner's retreat down; three bedrooms, game room and two full baths up; fenced yard has a sparkling pool with waterfall surrounded by mature shade trees and no rear neighbors! Close to Cattail Park, walking trails, shops and restaurants!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to Brush Fire that Damaged the Exterior of a Residence in Creekside Park

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Just before 5:30pm The Woodlands Fire Department and Spring Fire Department responded to a brush fire running along the drainage ditch in between Sleeping Colt Pl and Driftdale Place in the Village of Creekside Park. With the extremely dry conditions the fire moved rapidly into some brush along the fence line and threatened several homes, and caused damage to the exterior of one home. Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Until we can get some significant rain please be extra cautious.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
169 Maple Branch Street

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1812 Sq. Ft. This charming one-story home is situated on an oversized lot in sought-after Grogan’s Mill minutes from fine shopping, dining and major throughfares. Large cozy living room has a brick floor to ceiling gas-log fireplace, wood beam and natural light galore! Wide open floor plan with seamless movement from the dining room for a beautiful accent wall and the living room and kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Oversized primary bedroom has enough room for a sitting area, nice size closet and dual sinks and barn door into the walk-in shower. Two sizable secondary bedrooms down the hall are a full bathroom. Amazing backyard with a covered patio with cable connections, ceiling fan, firepit area, and extended concert slab that is great for relaxing and entertaining guest! Nearby walking trails and golf course. This one won’t last long!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
5 Warbler Place

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2655 Sq. Ft. In the sought after community of Forest Ridge in Cochran’s Crossing, this contemporary/remodeled, fully bricked home showcases exceptional craftsmanship, custom detailing & is located on a secluded cul-de-sac. The home features 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen & a conveniently connected room to the primary bedroom. Timeless interiors offer impeccable scale & conveniences courtesy of custom wood beam cathedral ceilings in kitchen, coffered ceilings throughout the dining and living with immaculate crown molding, upgraded lighting package & backyard oasis.A few of the luxuries this home affords are:bonus room addition (used as a bedroom/study/home gym), engineered wood floors, all granite baths, marble wine bar & over sized backyard with wooden deck and built in spa. Walking distance to David Elem. & Collins Intermediate.Unwind after a long day by relaxing on the back patio or taking a dip in the spa.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Record High Temperatures through the Weekend with Rain Chances Early Next Week

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- No significant wildfires reported this week as Fireworks Sales Season gets underway. June 24th marks the traditional start to the July 4th fireworks season, and while there have been a few small wildfires this week in Montgomery County, much of Southeast Texas remains classified as abnormally dry. Montgomery County Fire Officials continue to monitor drought conditions and wildfire risk on a daily basis. Our average Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reached 600 as of today, a level that indicates the area would need 6” of rainfall to be fully saturated. KBDI is measured on a scale of 1(fully saturated) to 800 (completely dry).
ENVIRONMENT

