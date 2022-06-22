Lone Star College, Mabalacat City College partner to promote international education

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 4155 Sq. Ft. Stunningly remodeled one story home that backs to a greenbelt in Panther Creek! Centrally located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance of restaurants and shops at Hughes Landing, and Northshore Park! Gorgeous wide plank French oak hardwood floors throughout, quartz counters in the kitchen, baths and laundry room, new garage doors, new hardware and designer light fixtures, 3 new HVAC's, new carpet and more! Unique and open floor plan with 9 bay windows and soaring ceiling heights. Huge study with built-in desk and French doors; open concept island kitchen with 2 pantries, glass tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting overlooks the breakfast room and den with gas log fireplace; owner's retreat with sitting area has 2 walk-in closets; 3 secondary bedrooms on the opposite end of the home; game room upstairs could be media, gym or 2nd office; completely remodeled pool decking and landscaping w/fire pit, built-in seating, outdoor kitchen and fireplace. Pebble Tec pool and spa too!

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO