West Milford awarded $72,394 through state Clean Communities grant

Guess what local bridge is slated to be closed this weekend?. We’re only kidding — we know you didn’t even need to guess. The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced a full closure of the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny to adjust lift span machinery this weekend. Beginning at 5 a.m., Saturday, June 25 until 11 p.m., Sunday, June 26, NJDOT’s contractors, CCA Construction, is scheduled to close and detour Route 7 in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to make adjustments to the lift span on the new bridge. The following detours will be in place:

