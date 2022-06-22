ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The 'First-Team All-Pro tight ends' quiz

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Tom Brady won't have his favorite target in Tampa Bay next season. On Tuesday, four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the NFL. It's the second time that Gronk has hung 'em up,...

Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson's contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

A rookie linebacker could have a major impact on the Giants defense in 2022

The New York Giants rebuilt their defense this offseason. They hired a new defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale and drastically altered their defensive personnel. The departure of many staters and the addition of new talents will lead to many position battles and opportunities for young players to make an impact. Rookie linebacker Micah McFadden is one of those young players that could have a major impact on the Giants' defense in 2022.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Yardbarker

A Julio Jones-Matt LaFleur reunion sounds just right

The Green Bay Packers have $17M in cap space. In these presumably final years of the Aaron Rodgers era, the franchise is going to try and chase that Vince Lombardi Trophy just like they have been doing each of the previous three seasons. After the losses of franchise legend Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team was forced to address the receiver position this offseason. Green Bay added veteran Sammy Watkins and three rookie receivers, including second-rounder Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. But teams can never have enough quality pass-catchers in the NFL nowadays. Julio Jones is still sitting out there as a free agent. Reuniting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur makes perfect sense for the future Hall of Famer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning: Broncos' Russell Wilson, Colts' Matt Ryan will handle high expectations well

Back in early April, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning explained how he had spoken with one-time Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson "a number of times" after Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Manning was attached to the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 through the 2011 NFL season before he joined the Broncos and ultimately guided them to a Super Bowl title, so he knows a thing or two about winning the biggest of games under the brightest of spotlights with multiple franchises.
DENVER, CO
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Yardbarker

Bucks Retain A Key Veteran For The Upcoming Season

The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Finals just over a year ago. However, this year they weren't able to make it as far and got pushed out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Despite that disappointment, the team still has a good thing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos Rookie Boldly Sounds Off on Russell Wilson

By choosing to wear jersey number 27, former University of Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis stands out on the Denver Broncos' defense. Such is the gravity of the digits that seeing them on a defensive back in orange and blue immediately demands a high level of play and a fierce commitment to the cause.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Several Teams Tried to Trade Up to Select Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry

In case you missed it, the Chicago Bulls drafted Arizona guard/wing Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. For the most part, Terry was not a player on the radar for Bulls fans. In general, the player most mocked to the Bulls was Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who was still on the board when the Bulls made their selection.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

3 NFL Teams Gearing Up For The Jimmy Garoppolo Sweepstakes

The NFL quarterback market has seen interesting twists and turns in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers is the next quarterback on an NFL team's wish list. With the market down to only two potential quarterback trades, Jimmy G is the first player NFL teams would want.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the Hot Seat?

Not everyone believes Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should have such confidence in his job security. After three-straight losses in the playoffs - all of which came with some embarrassment - one team insider says the head coach should be heading into 2022 with concern. How real is it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking Their Season For No Reason

Seattle Seahawks fans have seen a year they would much rather forget. The 2022 NFL offseason started with their team trading away Russell Wilson, the beloved quarterback of the team. After taking the team to two Super Bowls, and winning one, the Seahawks parted ways with him in favor of...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers And Kings Combine For An Intriguing Trade

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cavs are acquiring Sacramento's pick at 49 for the rights to Bulgarian player Sasha Vezenkov. The 26-year-old player was a first-time All-Euro League forward this past season and was the 57th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, chosen by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Manager Comments On A Struggling Pitcher

After jumping on the Milwaukee Brewers early on Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals couldn't keep the powerful Milwaukee lineup at bay as the Brewers rallied to win 6-4 and split the four-game series. With the loss, the Cards fell to 40-32 and dropped into a first-place tie in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Ranking the top Eagles' tight ends of the last 20 years

The Eagles don't have another scheduled practice until the end of July and free agency seems to have ended for the club. Barring any unforeseen shocking news, we won't hear from the team for at least a month. So while we have some down-time, it's time to grade out the best Eagles at each position over the last two decades. The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the winningest teams in football over the last 20 years with two Super Bowl appearances, one title, and six conference championship appearances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Reds players wear Tommy Pham-themed T-shirts before game vs. Giants

Tommy Pham's Cincinnati Reds teammates apparently aren't letting the fantasy football feud between Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson go. Earlier in June, some Giants players wore T-shirts with the message "Stashing players on the IR isn't cheating" in support of Pederson. Pham had slapped Pederson in May over accusations that Pederson cheated in their fantasy football league (video here).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Pablo Sandoval destroys catcher in Mexican League

Pablo Sandoval's Major League Baseball career is probably over, but the San Francisco Giants icon is still plugging away in the Mexican Baseball League. Fortunately, that is still enough to provide some great highlights. Sandoval plays for Olmecas de Tabasco, and was in action Thursday against Saraperos de Saltillo....
MLB

