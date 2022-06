Summer has hit San Antonio with a vengeance. There’s no better way to cope than with a cold, refreshing beer, and Central Texas craft breweries have what we need. We sampled seven brews perfect for summer days or nights hanging by the pool, floating on the river, or cooling off after mowing the lawn. Several are available at your local grocery stores, while others require a short (but worthwhile) trip to the Austin area.

