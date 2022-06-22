15-year-old boy shot to death at Clayton County apartment complex

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night in Clayton County.

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Garden Wood Court in College Park around 11:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy shot to death.

Police have not released the victim’s name because he was a juvenile. It’s unclear if police have identified any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.

