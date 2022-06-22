ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

15-year-old boy shot to death at Clayton County apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EAqE_0gIfddGM00

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night in Clayton County.

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Garden Wood Court in College Park around 11:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy shot to death.

Police have not released the victim’s name because he was a juvenile. It’s unclear if police have identified any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.

11Alive

Police investigating shooting near Buckhead apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is investigating after a man was shot near a Buckhead apartment complex on Pharr Road. Just after 7 a.m. Friday, police said they headed to the scene of a person shot at 361 Pharr Road, which according to Google maps is the address of the complex Alexan Buckhead Village.
ATLANTA, GA
