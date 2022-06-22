Bat found in La Plata County home tests positive for rabies

The local health district that serves Archuleta and La Plata counties may become another casualty of the pandemic after withering intense criticism and scrutiny over its efforts to control the spread of the COVID virus. You’re watching the local news network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Pop’s Truck and RV Center. I’m Hannah Robertson. Citing long-standing differences in the way that Archuleta and La Plata counties view the regulatory role of public health. The San Juan Basin Public Health Board of Directors last spring, recommended that the two counties dissolve the district, and each form their own health agencies. But La Plata County officials say they have at least three months of research to conduct before it acts on the recommendations. And in Archuleta County, commissioners there haven’t indicated which direction they may take. In a report to both counties, the district health board said that lack of support for its directions and programs, and public scrutiny of its functions have demoralized staff, and undermined public confidence in the health agency. And unless the two counties undertake efforts to repair relationships, and protect the safety of staff and board members at all times, the counties should vote to dissolve the district.

LA PLATA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO