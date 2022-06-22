ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County, CO

Bat found in La Plata County home tests positive for rabies

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 2 days ago

Bat found in La Plata County home tests positive for rabies. A bat found in a home in the Bayfield area last week tested positive for rabies. While a bite has. not been reported, the humans and pets living in the home are receiving post-exposure and. preventive treatment. Rabies...

durangodowntown.com

Will San Juan Basin Public Health Cease to Exist?

The local health district that serves Archuleta and La Plata counties may become another casualty of the pandemic after withering intense criticism and scrutiny over its efforts to control the spread of the COVID virus. You’re watching the local news network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Pop’s Truck and RV Center. I’m Hannah Robertson. Citing long-standing differences in the way that Archuleta and La Plata counties view the regulatory role of public health. The San Juan Basin Public Health Board of Directors last spring, recommended that the two counties dissolve the district, and each form their own health agencies. But La Plata County officials say they have at least three months of research to conduct before it acts on the recommendations. And in Archuleta County, commissioners there haven’t indicated which direction they may take. In a report to both counties, the district health board said that lack of support for its directions and programs, and public scrutiny of its functions have demoralized staff, and undermined public confidence in the health agency. And unless the two counties undertake efforts to repair relationships, and protect the safety of staff and board members at all times, the counties should vote to dissolve the district.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Durango working to reduce wildfire threats

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango is taking steps to reduce fire threats. The city has partnered with the Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Forest Service, and others to clear away brush from its open spaces. The city stepped up its mitigation efforts after the 416 Fire and Burro Fire Complex burned 55,000 acres […]
DURANGO, CO
94.3 The X

The World’s Only Underground Firehouse is in Colorado

Tucked into the side of a mountain in the historic mining town of Creede, Colorado sits the world's only underground firehouse. What's even cooler, is that this unique station is open to the public on some days, meaning visitors can stop by and get a first-hand look at how things operate inside the cave.
CREEDE, CO
A historic name in Pagosa Country returns to live from the earth

Healthy Archuleta Features Community Learning & Leadership Member Susan Nossaman. The Archuleta County Nutrition Security and Health Equity Assessment which kicked off this past December 2021 continues its ongoing work to engage the community through a Community Learning and Leadership Circle (CLLC) that meets on a weekly basis. The CLLC is made up of a group of diverse Archuleta County community members, who are committed to contributing to the design of the assessment during this first phase of the project which will conclude at the end of June 2022. CLLC members engage in learning through module presentations facilitated by Healthy Archuleta and partner organizations about the concepts of nutrition security and health equity.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Lightning activity results in shut down at Colorado resort

According to a tweet from Telluride Ski Area, posted at 11:12 AM, lightning temporarily shut down Lift 4, as well as the resort's bike park, on Thursday. That's not much of a story, in itself, but it is an important reminder for those entering Colorado's backcountry this weekend – lightning risk is expected to be present (along with snow) as monsoonal moisture moves through the state.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

More monsoon showers and thunder on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash closes NM 371 near Farmington

Highway 371 south of Farmington was shut down on Tuesday after a fatal crash. It happened around 8 a.m. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management says the crash involved a propane truck and the highway was expected to be shut down for some time while crews cleaned it up.
FARMINGTON, NM
OutThere Colorado

Two killed after sports car traveling 140 MPH launches off road in small town Colorado

Two men were killed near the tiny Colorado town of Norwood after the vehicle they were in launched off the road in excess of 140 miles per hour, jumping a fence, rolling multiple times, and ejecting the driver. Reportedly associated with the Crown Rally sports car enthusiast group and a rally the organization is hosting this week, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office called the wreck "one of the most horrific traffic accidents responding deputies have ever seen." The accident occurred on Highway 141, roughly...

