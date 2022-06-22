ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This State Is Sending The Most People To California

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Many people move to California every year, but what states do the most people move from?

According to a list compiled by Stacker , the state sending the most people to California is New York. In 2019 alone, just shy of 40,000 people moved from New York to California. California is the fourth most popular destination for New Yorkers to travel to. On the other side of things, 24,332 people moved from California to New York in 2019. New York is the eighth most popular destination for Californians to travel to. Following not far behind New York in sending the most people to California is Texas, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada rounding out the top five.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find the state sending the most people to California :

"Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to California from the state in 2019.The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina."

For a full list of states sending the most people to California visit HERE .

Comments / 0

KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

