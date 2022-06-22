Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in north Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of Lowry and Aldrich avenues. Several 911 callers reported that a man was behind a home on the 700 block of 31st Avenue North. Responding officers found a 19-year-old with serious gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought him to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died. Police combed the area of the shooting for witnesses and evidence, but no arrests were made. The man's death marks the 43rd homicide in the city this year. He has not been identified, pending an investigation by the medical examiner's office.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO