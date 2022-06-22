Alzheimer’s Association to host dementia education workshops in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Alzheimer’s Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter is hosting a three-part dementia education series in partnership with the Farmville Public Library.

On the third Monday of every month from July through September, the workshops will take place at the Farmville Public Library located at 4275 W. Church Street.

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. More than 6 million Americans and 180,000 North Carolinian residents are living with it. This series is designed to provide a general understanding of the disease for any with interest or concern.

Part 1 (Monday, July 18th, 5-6 pm) – “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” – Attendees will become familiar with the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, the difference between normal aging and will find out how to recognize the signs in themselves or others.

Part 2 (Monday, August 15th, 5-6 pm) – “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia” – Those in attendance will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s and the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia. They will also explore the stages and risk factors and hear about current research and treatments available for some symptoms.

Part 3 (Monday, September 19th, 5-6 pm) – “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” – Attendees will learn about the lifestyle habits that may keep our brains healthy as we age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline. An overview will include research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement.

“Programs like this series are designed to let those impacted by Alzheimer’s know that we are here for them from the beginning of a diagnosis and throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “This is a wonderful opportunity to learn how to be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.”

The three-part workshop is FREE and open to anyone interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, as well as the care and support resources and services that are available. Registration is strongly suggested to ensure space for all attendees. To sign up for any workshop in the series, visit tinyurl.com/AlzFarmville or call 800-272-3900.

