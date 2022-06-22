ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michael, MN

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says officers were called to a...

Twin Cities Targeted for Extra Traffic Patrols This Weekend

St. Paul, MN (KROC AM News) - State troopers are planning to crack down on dangerous drivers in the Twin Cities this weekend. The State Patrol will conduct its second round of high-intensity patrols from Friday afternoon until Sunday evening. The first round targeted the Brainerd Lakes area last month, when troopers reportedly stopped nearly 800 motorists. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety provided a breakdown of the stops:
Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
Minnesota Police Standoff Ends In Gunfire

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - A man who held officers at bay while inside a home in St Michael was shot Wednesday night when they went in to end the standoff that dragged on for more than 40 hours. Officers in the central Minnesota town were sent to...
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Crash Near Jordan

Jordan, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 92-year-old man is dead and a 60-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says Vernon Rutzen of Robbinsdale was traveling north on County Rd. 79 east of Jordan when he failed to stop for a vehicle traveling west on Hwy. 282 . The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Former Rochester Bookkeeper Sent to Prison For Huge Embezzlement

Minneapolis, MN (KROC AM News) - A Kenyon woman was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Rochester construction company and a group that operates eight restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Court records indicate 59-year-old Kimberly Peterson-Janovec...
St Paul Man Hurt In Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound ramp, where a construction project is underway. The State Patrol crash report says both vehicles were southbound when they collided. One...
Special Olympics Torch Run Underway In SE Minnesota

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News )- Law officers from southeast Minnesota are braving the early summer heat for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. The run got started in Hastings Wednesday morning. It's scheduled to end in Rochester around 5:15 p.m. The torch is also scheduled for stops in Red Wing,...
Watch What Happens When Minnesotans Crash Into Those Steel Cables on Highways

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Engineering uses the latest technology to reduce critical crashes on Minnesota highways. They are responsible for things like rumble strips, reduced conflict intersections, and those steel cables you see on the side of Minnesota highways. Below you can watch a video from the Minnesota Department...
Former Twin Cities City Councilmember Admits to Felony Charge

Robbinsdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who recently resigned from the Robbinsdale City Council has entered guilty pleas to a felony and two gross misdemeanor charges. 38-year-old Tyler Kline admitted to the felony count of fleeing police along with two DWI charges during a hearing today in Hennepin County Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
Minnesota Is One of the Top States For Winning Powerball

Seeing as the jackpot is over $300 million for Saturday's drawing, did you know Minnesota is one of the top three states for winning at Powerball?. The Powerball lottery has been around for a long time-- it just celebrated its 30 anniversary in April of 2022-- and has given away a LOT of money. According to the official Powerball website, since its creation in 1992, Powerball has raised $27 billion for "good causes supported by lotteries," the site says.
Early Voting Underway For MN Primary and Special Elections

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Early absentee voting began today for the August 9 primary election as well as the special election for the First District Congressional District in southern Minnesota. The special election ballot lists Republican Brad Finstad, Democrat Jeff Ettinger, Haroun McClellan of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, and...
Perfect Conditions? Will Minnesotans Be Overrun By Grasshoppers This Summer?

Last year you might have seen more grasshoppers than usual during the late summer, and early fall, and there is a chance that we COULD see a repeat of that if the weather stays a certain way. There have already been reports that grasshopper nymphs, aka grasshopper babies, have been seen again this year in Minnesota fields. So will we be overrun by the jumping and flying bugs this year?
Southeast Minnesotan Makes History as New Miss Minnesota

Last week was the big Miss Minnesota competition. Women from around the state who had won their respective town's title competed to become Miss Minnesota 2022. I was very excited when I saw who won this year for a few reasons but one of them is because she made history in the process!
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

