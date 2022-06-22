ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Fireworks on the 4th!

By Sue Honea
mageenews.com
 3 days ago

mageenews.com

WJTV 12

Organizers prepare for 2022 Mississippi Comic Con

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The annual Mississippi Comic Con is finally here, and vendors are gearing up for this weekend’s festivities. The Mississippi Comic Con will be celebrating its 9th anniversary at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. The event is hosted by VXV events and features […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: 37th Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon fest to open Thursday

CANTON, Mississippi -- One of the state’s more unique events is set to open Thursday, as the 37th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Canton. In collaboration with City of Canton, City of Ridgeland, The Good Samaritan Center, and the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association, Canton’s Balloon...
CANTON, MS
mageenews.com

Covington County Hospital Ambulance Coming to Simpson County

COLLINS, Miss – Covington County Hospital has contracted with the Simpson County Board of Supervisors to provide ambulance services for Simpson County. Ambulance service was slated to begin in the county at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. However, in a peaceful transition, the previous ambulance service handed over controls at 7:30 p.m. on June 21.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Roe v. Wade has been overturned: What it means for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday, June 24 that legalized abortion nationwide. What does that mean for Mississippi? The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Justice Samuel Alito, in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Department of Education offices temporarily relocate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education’s offices, located at the Central High School (CHS) building, 359 N. West St., in downtown Jackson, will temporarily relocate to alternate work locations beginning Monday, June 27, due to building repairs. The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration estimates interior renovations and roof repairs to CHS will take […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Continues To Spread Across Mississippi But Relief Is Expected

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg-Laurel hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five reporting stations had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg-Laurel and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. Friday, Biloxi joined the triple digit party with a high of 100. Meridian made it five days in a row at or above the century mark, topping out at 102, the same as Pascagoula and Hattiesburg-Laurel. Gulfport hit 101. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Carthage and Philadelphia. Some relief from the heat could begin Sunday with rain chances increasing but the heat stress will continue in areas which stay dry. Less humid air is forecast to move through the state early next week with a chance of rain each day. Locally, Monday’s highs are expected to be only in the upper 80s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

MDWFP places Claiborne County in CWD Management Zone

SARDIS — Russ Walsh, chief of wildlife with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, had a few updates on Chronic Wasting Disease at Wednesday’s June 2022 Commission meeting. MDWFP added four new counties to the CWD management zone, and the commission voted to amend the CWD management plan.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Magee Board of Alderman Recap

Mayor Dale Berry announced at the June 21, 2022 Magee Board of Alderman meeting that the next board meeting will be Thursday, July 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Watkins Construction celebrates groundbreaking in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Watkins Construction and Roofing held their groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 22 in Ridgeland. “We purchased this building about a year and a half ago, and our employees have been separated for about that time. We want to get everybody under the same roof. From a cultural standpoint, we feel like […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Hosemann concerned about inflation in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tourists and neighbors gathered at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Tuesday for a luncheon and to hear concerns that the state may be facing. Participants within the group were also led on a full tour of the building. “This past year was a historical year. We’ve never seen one […]
JACKSON, MS
News Break
Politics
mageenews.com

Allen Martin Resigns from Magee PD

Allen Martin, former interim Police Chief for the City of Magee, submitted his letter of resignation at the Tuesday night, June 22, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting effective June 22, 2022.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

South Pearson Rd. in Pearl to close for bridge installation

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced South Pearson Road between Childre Road and W. Petros Road in Richland will be closing for several weeks. The construction will start on Tuesday, July 5. Contractors will begin the installation of a bridge over the railroad tracks as part of the Pearl-Richland Intermodal […]
PEARL, MS
WDAM-TV

2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two wrecks involving 18-wheelers were reported in Hattiesburg Thursday afternoon. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers traveling eastbound were asked to use caution on U.S. 98, near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive, while emergency crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Jimmie Lee Partain, 69, of Magee, MS

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee for Jimmie Lee Partain, 69, of Magee, who passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Boswell Regional Center. Interment will be at Magee City Cemetery in Magee. Bro. Charles Meadows will officiate the services.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman who was reported missing. According to HPD, Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. HPD previously reported that Lamichhane was last seen on Monday, June 20, at her home on Hardy Street. No last...
HATTIESBURG, MS

