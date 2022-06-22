Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in custody following a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:36 a.m. on 15th Street West. Upon arriving, officers found a woman matching the suspect description. The 31-year-old woman, who was sitting in a car, ran from the officers before they caught and arrested her. A gun was recovered.According to investigators, preliminary information suggests an argument between several people escalated to gunfire. No injuries were reported.Two other shootings were reported in Minneapolis overnight. A 19-year-old was shot and killed early in north Minneapolis and another man was critically wounded after a shooting in a downtown parking ramp.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO