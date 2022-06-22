Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Those heading to one of the numerous events throughout the Twin Cities this weekend are warned to watch the speed and distractions, or risk getting a ticket. A team of Minnesota State Patrol troopers will conduct the second of five "high-intensity patrols" as part of Project 20(22). According to the State Patrol, the project is an effort to "prioritize enforcement of speed, seat belt use and distraction… The goal is to have a visible presence and protect motorists during busy times on the roads and for drivers to see the extra patrols and choose to make safe driving decisions."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO