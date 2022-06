Wall Lake city officials are excited to announce the new fitness room at the former Wall Lake Elementary School will be ready to open for public use in a little over a month. For nearly two years, the building has gone mostly unused as the community worked to find a new purpose for the structure, parts of which were first built almost 100 years ago. According to City Clerk Chris Rodman, many ideas were suggested, but the most requested was a new fitness center. He says the approximately $85,000 endeavor got underway last fall and was funded almost entirely through private donations and grants.

WALL LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO