Ukrainian Photojournalist Maks Levin ‘Executed in Cold Blood’ by Russian Soldiers

By Ruby Lott-Lavigna
 3 days ago
Celebrated Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin and a soldier he was with were “undoubtedly executed in cold blood, possibly after being tortured” by Russian soldiers when they were killed near Kyiv in March, according to an investigation. The bodies of Levin, 40, who was covering the war for...

Angel Jade Austin
3d ago

These reporters were reporting news they were showing the world what this evil russian war machine is doing to people in Ukraine .These russian soldiers took joy in killing these reporters .Russia does not want the world especially their own people to see hear and learn what they are doing to Ukraine .They failed we do see we do hear we have learned our knowledge is power that's Russia greatest fear .Our Power The People of the worlds Power.

Rebecca Neal
2d ago

I’m still just stunned by the Russians primitive savagery and cruelties. I thought they were normal civil decent oeople. They are far from it.

Agriculture Online

Turkey says it is investigating claims of Russia shipping stolen Ukrainian grain

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara was investigating claims Ukrainian grain has been stolen by Russia and shipped to countries including Turkey, but added the probes had not found any stolen shipments so far. Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early...
nationalinterest.org

Fifty Top Ukrainian Military Officers Reportedly Killed by Russian Airstrike

Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced in a statement on Sunday that “[a]t 12:30, a command post used by Ukrainian forces near the village of Shirokaya Dacha, Dnipropetrovsk region, was struck by high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles during a working meeting of the command staff of the operational-strategic grouping Alexandria.” Konashenkov said that more than fifty “generals and officers, including representatives of the General Staff, the Kakhovka group, airborne assault troops and units that operate toward Nikolayev and Zaporozhye” were dead following the Russian strike. Konashenkov did not immediately provide the names of the Ukrainian officers allegedly killed in the attack. Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Konashenkov added that Russian forces destroyed a tank repair facility in Kharkiv and as many as ten howitzers near Mykolaiv to the south. Local Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces have drastically stepped up their shelling of Kharkiv, a sprawling and heavily fortified Ukrainian-held city not far from Russia’s western border, in recent days.
NewsBreak
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
AFP

Russia strikes Kyiv residential building ahead of G7 summit

Russian strikes hit a residential building in Kyiv on Sunday, the first attack on the capital in almost three weeks, sparking calls by Ukraine for more support from G7 leaders meeting in Germany. - 'Intimidate Ukrainians' - Russian forces sought to encircle Kyiv in the first few weeks after the February 24 invasion, but Sunday's attack was the first strike on the capital since early June.
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Shelling Forces Russians to Halt Sievierodonetsk Plant Evacuation - Tass

(Reuters) - Ukrainian shelling on Saturday forced Russian troops to suspend the evacuation of people from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, just hours after Moscow's forces took the city, Tass news agency quoted local police as saying. Separately, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said special forces were...
