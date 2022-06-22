ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Man dies in rafting accident on Middle Fork

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

A 43-year-old man died Tuesday after his raft capsized on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River in rapids below Moccasin Creek, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Three men were in a raft when the accident occurred. The Middle Fork at West Glacier was at about 9.6 feet on Tuesday, just below the 10-foot flood stage.

“The Flathead County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to remember, that while the rivers are cool and inviting, they are incredibly unsafe currently. The rivers are extremely high and dangerous. The water is high, cold, and there is a significant amount of debris in the river. The river conditions are ever changing, and high waters make the water extremely unsafe,” the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all people to stay out of rivers currently because the danger is so great, and when near water wear your life jacket.

Further information on the accident wasn’t immediately available.

Flathead County, MT
The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

