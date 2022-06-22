ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DEPUTY LEGISLATIVE DIRECTOR

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

DEPUTY LEGISLATIVE DIRECTOR

Washington DC

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, a powerful voice for working men and women, is seeking a Deputy Legislative Director to represent the UFCW on policy and legislative matters at the Federal, State and Municipal levels. Supervises the UFCW State Legislative operation under the direction of the Director.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

· Assist the Legislative Director in developing plans and process for division work at the Federal, State and Municipal level.

· Work with Members of Congress, Federal agencies, Governors, and State and City Elected officials.

· Supervise professional staff as assigned, including, but not limited to: recommending and approving of schedules, travel assignments, evaluating job performance and issuing work assignments.

· Provide strategic and policy support to UFCW local offices, state federations, allied organizations, and progressive state legislators as they work to pass a working families’ legislative agenda and defeat anti-worker bills.

· Ability to work effectively in a team environment, in both a lead and a support role.

· Organize time efficiently and delivers accurate work product under tight deadlines.

· Demonstrate superior attention to detail.

· Responds orally and in writing to government officials, union officers, local union representatives, and partners.

· Attends and represents the UFCW at conferences and meetings as well as at seminars and training programs for union officers, staff, or members on legislative issues. Prepare for and attend meetings, congressional hearings, conferences, and other legislative events.

· Extensive travel and long/irregular hours required, including nights and weekends in performance of the duties of the job.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Political Science or related field (or equivalent related experience) Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, History, Communications or related field (or equivalent related experience) and at least eight years of substantial experience in legislative work or issue campaigns. Experience developing and analyzing policy required. Previous experience in the labor movement is desirable.

Must have extensive working knowledge of the legislative process at all levels. Must be knowledgeable of Capitol Hill and congressional processes. Must have knowledge of State and Local legislative processes. Must have a commitment to advancing UFCW values, missions and goals.

Exceptional analytical, research, writing and oral communications skills. Must be able to articulate legislative concepts and complex issues tactfully and effectively to a variety of audiences.

Effective time management skills, including demonstrated ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks and projects.

Demonstrated ability to adjust tone, arguments and strategy for a variety of audiences and changing demands.

Must be able to analyze and interpret legislative and regulatory proposals and develop strategies to influence appropriate government agencies and Congress.

Requires strong interpersonal skills and ability to deal effectively with elected union officers and staff, with government officials and others on behalf of the UFCW, sometimes concerning highly charged and important legislative and political issues.

Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience. Generous benefits.

Duration: Full time. Posting closes when position is filled.

Vaccination Requirement: The UFCW requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, consistent with applicable law.

To apply submit cover letter and resume to: http://jobs.localjobnetwork.com/j/67523619

We believe our success rests on recruiting and retaining a diverse staff. UFCW is an equal opportunity employer. Women and people of color are encouraged to apply. Reasonable accommodations will be provided pursuant to the state and federal laws.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The United Food
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

610K+
Followers
73K+
Post
460M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy