PRESCOTT – According to Larry Jones, with Prescott Water and Light, the PWL has discovered there is a scam going on around the Prescott area. Someone will call and pretend to be a Prescott Water and Light representative. They will tell you that your bill is past due and if you don’t pay immediately over the phone you will be shut off. PW&L will not call and demand money.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO