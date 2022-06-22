ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Giant Brandon Stokley pokes a little fun at Eli Manning

By Serena Burks
 3 days ago
Eli Manning is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback to play for the New York Giants. He made six playoff appearances, including two trips to the Super Bowl. He played his entire career in New York and despite constantly taking the blame for failures that weren’t his fault, he stuck around and smiled through it all.

A few days ago, Manning illustrated the smarts of one of his former receivers, Domenik Hixon, and explained how Hixon read a specific route.

Another former Giants wide receiver, Brandon Stokley, decided to poke a little fun over it.

Stokley played 15 seasons in the NFL, but only five of them were with Peyton Manning. He bounced around to various teams throughout his career, including a couple of games with the Giants.

Did Stokley intend the tweet as a joke? A jab at Eli? Or did he intend it as a stab at Kevin Gilbride’s scheme, which was known to be complex?

Probably a lot more of the former. After all, Stokley was very vocal about the Giants and Manning in 2017 when then-head coach Ben McAdoo decided to bench him.

Manning developed quite a bond with most of his teammates and certainly many of his receivers. They often talk glowingly about him but that doesn’t stop them from poking fun here and there — something Manning himself often does.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

