Legoland Florida is once again celebrating the 4th of July in an explosive way with the return of the “Red, White & Boom!” fireworks celebration. The Independence Day-themed event runs July 2-4, 2022, with a new patriotic fireworks show over Lake Eloise named “Touch the Sky.” And, guests will be given specialty fireworks glasses to turn the light show into bursting Lego bricks.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO