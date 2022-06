The Hope Kiwanis Club recently heard from Kim and Matt Bearden on the Mayfly Project. The group is a 501(c)(3) national organization that uses fly fishing as a catalyst to mentor and support children in foster care. The Mission of The Mayfly Project is to support children in foster care through fly fishing and introduce them to their local water ecosystems, with a hope that connecting them to a rewarding hobby will provide an opportunity for foster children to have fun, build confidence, and develop a meaningful connection with the outdoors. For information talk to the Beardens or visit TheMayFlyProject.com.

