TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Supreme Court issued a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Friday, overturning 50 years of national abortion rights. The court’s conservative majority moved to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. About half of states are expected to ban abortions in varying capacities. The decision was 6-3 in favor of Mississippi with 5 of the conservatives voting to overturn Roe. According to ABC news, within the next month, it’s expected that 20% of the country will not have access to an abortion in their own state.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO