Columbia Falls, MT

Flood threat eases

By By Larry Wilson
Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 4 days ago

It looks like we may have escaped the main danger of a spring flood. While Red Lodge and Yellowstone Park had major damage from flooding we only had minor flooding and no real damage that I know of.

Parts of Blankenship Road were closed briefly and a shallow stream crossed the North Fork Road at Blankenship Junction. What looked like an artesian well shot water into the air alongside the North Fork Road on Friday that was barely bubbling by Friday night and dry by Saturday. I was told it was the result of a clogged culvert. Whatever, it was strange to see.

At Polebridge, the Hostel sometimes sits on an island but not this time. Oliver did not have to bring his canoe out of storage.

Nevertheless, there is still a lot of snow in the high country so a major rain event and warm weather could still cause problems. As I write this on Monday morning it is raining hard and although it is chill today, warm weather is forecast starting on Tuesday. Since my cabin is a mile from the river as well as higher I will not be flooded, but folks along the river should still keep their fingers crossed.

It seems a bit odd. But earlier in the week the Fire Mitigation Committee hosted a field trip to look at what happened in the Red Bench and Wedge Canyon fire footprints since those fires swept through the area. Since Red Bench, a lot of thinning has been done to encourage fire to stay on the ground and avoid crown fires. Planting well spaced fire resistant trees can be a major aid around buildings.

Since lodgepole pine is the cover crop that follows a stand replacement fire it is vital that these trees be thinned to avoid dog hair that can support a fast moving crown fire that can throw hot embers up to a mile ahead of the main fire.

Preparing for and mitigating what a fire can do is an ongoing task. Every year it is important to inspect your buildings, remove piles of needles, maintain tree spacing and remove dead trees and fallen branches.

All of this will reduce the chance of losing your cabin in a wildfire, but does not guarantee its survival. You might also spend some time making a list of what to remove in case of an evacuation. Family members and pets are automatic top priorities, but how about family treasures, legal documents, guns, photos. Etc. Having a plan and a list can make an evacuation much easier. Decide in advance whether you will stay or go. If you go, how far and where? Also, if you go, do it when you can get out safely without driving through fire.

Hungry Horse News

A look back at the Flood of '64. The water just rose and rose

By WILLIAM SPENCE Note: The following story was done on the 50th anniversary of the flood. Some minor edits and additions have been made. Fifty-eight years ago the waters rose and rose until they became the largest flood in Flathead County’s recorded history. When torrential rains poured on top of a heavy mountain snowpack on June 8-9 of 1964, it caused, by some measures, one of the most powerful flash floods in the United States. Water poured down both sides of the Continental Divide, tearing out roadways and rail lines and ripping away bridges. Three dams failed. Another was over-topped. At least 28...
Hungry Horse News

Mitchell says flood resources available

While recent flooding across Montana has been national news, we are the ones who are living through the real devastation in those communities outsiders only see on TV. Neither the government or one individual can prevent a natural disaster, but these events teach us how to prepare for future, similar events. On Saturday, I attended a stakeholders meeting with Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino who gave us an update on the areas hit, listened to members from our bipartisan federal delegation, and spoke with Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing. I also spent Monday afternoon with Gov. Gianforte - first at a briefing...
Hungry Horse News

Glacier’s backcountry camp, trail status pages lack the usual information

Hungry Horse News Folks looking to glean more information about Glacier National Park’s backcountry will have limited information for the foreseeable future. Park spokesperson Brandy Burke said the Park Service is working on new pages and programming, but she couldn’t provide a timeline for when it would be completed. The park’s walk-in backcountry campsite availability page on its website is down completely and the trail status page doesn’t give the individual in-depth information it once did. The trail status page does show which trails are closed and which are posted for bears on a map. But it does not give visitors, at least at this...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Man dies in rafting accident on Middle Fork of Flathead

A 43-year-old man was killed Tuesday after his raft capsized on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River in rapids below Moccasin Creek, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Three men were in a raft when the accident occurred. All of them had lifejackets on, Sheriff Brian Heino said. The victim was a local man. His name was not immediately released. The accident happened in a rapid just below Moccasin Creek when the raft tipped, spilling the occupants into the river. The man's body was recovered by a Search and Rescue crew several miles downstream near the West Glacier golf...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Appreciated Bill Shaw

The death of former city manager Bill Shaw evokes sadness and invites some reflection. Decades before Bill came here, the city had rid itself of its 90-year reliance on mossy-tasting Cedar Creek for its municipal water supply. After that, the almost 400 acres of protective watershed surrounding the dam and intake was no longer municipally needed. In fact, part of it had been brutally clear-cut (slash heaps, knapweed and thistles) and neglected, and vehicle-accessible portions were being abused as dumping grounds and partying hideouts. In 2005, he began developing the idea that the city could...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Bikers told they can't camp under bridge, rain or not

June 14 Several bikers were seen trying to escape the rain under an overpass on 3rd Avenue; police informed them they could not camp there overnight. Several reports of water and flooding causing issues for drivers. A homeless woman was seen inside a commercial building, the manager let her stay in the hallway for the night to keep dry. June 15 Report of a dog jumping onto a vehicle and scratching the paint on 9th Street, the dog’s owner did not want to take responsibility for the damage. June 16 No report June 17 A physical altercation broke out between a couple on 6th Street when...
Hungry Horse News

More rain expected in coming days; but Weather Service cautiously optimistic that we won't see major flooding

More rain is expected in the coming days, but the National Weather Service is cautiously optimistic it won’t cause any significant flooding in the Flathead Valley. The Flathead River was at 14.16 feet Thursday afternoon, which is in the minor flood stage. It’s projected to rise to 15.23 feet by Tuesday, which is still minor flood stage. The next round of rain is expected with thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Those shouldn’t result in significant flooding unless there’s a “train” of storms, where one storm comes after another. That’s not expected to happen, National Weather Service meteorologist Luke Robinson said Thursday. However, small...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

EPA meetings on CFAC cleanup are next week

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to be in Columbia Falls next week for a series of community meetings on a proposed action for the Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. cleanup plan. The EPA is expected to hold an open house at the high school cafeteria from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28, then again Wednesday June 29 from noon to 2 p.m. and then there will be a liaison panel meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. The meetings are all open to the public. In addition, EPA regional administrator KC Becker is expected to tour the site on June 30 as well. The Hungry...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Part of West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road closes

The Flathead Forest on Wednesday closed the West-Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek Road and Graves Creek Road due to a rockslide and an unstable slump area. The area is located along the north shore of Graves Bay, between mile markers 29.7 and 33.4. The closure is in effect until the end of August, but could be lifted sooner if conditions allow, the Forest Service stated in a media release. Mazie Creek Road is planned to open as scheduled on July 1. Graves Creek Road, Graves Creek Campground and Handkerchief Lake Campground remain open, but must be accessed by using the East-Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road and driving around the reservoir. A closure at the Blankenship Bridge area is being extended until water recedes. The Old Steel Bridge Fishing Access Site along the Flathead River in Evergreen remained closed, and access was limited at Presenting and Kokanee Bend.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: About 1,000 yards of rock broke off the mountainside about four miles east of West Glacier, blocking Highway 2.

70 years ago June 6, 1952 Gertie, a blonde black bear that frequented the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park for several years hadn’t been seen this spring and park rangers wondered if she died. She was about 9 years old at least. The Hungry Horse Dam would soon start generating power with the installation of the first generator rotor, set to begin at the end of the week. 60 years ago June 8, 1962 About 1,000 yards of rock broke off the mountainside about four miles east of West Glacier, blocking Highway 2. The Sun Road was used an alternative route as Logan Pass...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls Museum grand opening coming up

Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls History Museum will have a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 in the Gateway Building at the corner of Highway 2 and Nucleus Avenue. The event will have presentations throughout the day including Doug Follett reciting some of his poetry and talking about his adventures as a park ranger in Glacier.  Also, John Fraley will be there at 11:30 a.m. to talk about his book, “A Woman’s Way West,” about Doris Huffine and her husband Dan.  They will also be raffling off some great items as well, including a rifle. People can...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yellowstone National Park closes due to floods; Glacier Park doing OK so far

Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed all of its entrances Monday due to flooding and mudslides in the park. Closer to home, Glacier National Park hasn’t seen any major flooding, though some areas have closed and the popular Avalanche Lake Trail is closed due to high water, park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said. In addition, the Inside North Fork Road is closed between Logging and Camas Creek due to flooding and the road to Kintla Lake is closed at the head of Big Prairie due to flooding. The Quarter Circle Bridge Road is also closed due to flooding. On the east side, the trail from...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Opinion: Take me to the otter side

So the other day I went for a walk in Glacier and it was raining pretty steadily. The short trail we hit on the days when we don’t have enough time to hit the longer trails was flooded, which didn’t surprise me. One day it had a few inches of water over it, then a few more and then after the heavy rains we had, a few feet. Nothing out of the ordinary, mind you, but it is a bit jarring to see Apgar Creek 10 feet wide and five feet deep and brown as chocolate milk, considering the poor stream...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Community events: Toastmasters open house

Toastmasters Toastmasters Columbia Falls Speaks invites everyone to its open house to meet members and help us celebrate our outgoing and incoming officers on June 30 at 6:45 p.m. in the basement of Freedom Bank. Toastmasters is a group where people hone their public speaking skills. For more information, email (Kristi Hatfield) at (glaciersbungalow@gmail.com). Toastmasters meets at Freedom Bank the third Tuesday and last Thursday (12:10 noon Tuesday/6:45 p.m. Last Thursday) of each month. Car Show The Knights of Columbus will hold a car show and swap meet at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Columbia Falls Saturday. The car show starts at 11 a.m. with...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Legals for June, 15 2022

No. 1742 MONTANA WATER COURT NOTICE OF ENTRY OF THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION-STATE OF MONTANA-UNITED STATES COMPACT PRELIMINARY DECREE AND NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY CASE NO. WC-0001-C-2021 ALL WATER USERS NEED TO READ THIS NOTICE The Montana Water Court has been asked to approve a Compact settling the water rights claims of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation. The Flathead Compact was ratified by the Montana Legislature on April 24, 2015 (codified at § 85-20-1901, MCA), by the Congress of the United States on December 27, 2020 (Pub. L. No....
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

FWP seeks comment on Bad Rock hunting alternatives

Hungry Horse News Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking input on the scope of hunting opportunities allowed at the new Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area near Columbia Falls. In late 2021, FWP acquired the 772-acre property along the Flathead River. As a WMA that safeguards big game winter range, the site is closed in wintertime and open May 15-Nov. 30. The property is open to hunting, but FWP is asking for input on a variety of options. FWP’s proposed alternative would manage opportunity with a preference toward youth hunters. Access would be granted through a random lottery drawing for a single...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Resort tax raising more money than expected in only 8 months

Hungry Horse News Just eight months in, the Columbia Falls resort tax has already raised more money for city coffers than expected. Through May 30, the tax has grossed $515,000, city manager Susan Nicosia told city council recently. There’s still another month to go in the city’s fiscal year, so the amount collected will be even higher. The original estimate was the tax would raise about $450,000 in its first full year. The 3% tax wasn’t implemented until October last year, due to the pandemic, so it really hasn’t even seen a full tourist season, yet. The numbers look good, with 5% going back to businesses...
Hungry Horse News

Camarillo new Columbia Falls Library director

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls Imagine If Library has a new director. Liz Camarillo recently took over the position from director Tony Edmundson, who will be transitioning to a new role as Adult Services Librarian, based in Kalispell. The multi-talented Camarillo has worked at the Columbia Falls branch since 2016, starting out as a courier while moving up the ranks in the library over the years. She transitioned to Library Advisor at both Kalispell and Columbia Falls locations in February of 2020. She’s lived in the valley for 14 years and grew up in California and Arizona. She also...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
