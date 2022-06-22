ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Good Samaritan Awards Announced

By Jeff McMahon
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST CLOUD -- The Good Samaritan awards have been given out. Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has awarded Chuck and Pat Ernst, and PAM’s Auto with the 2022 Good Samaritan Awards. The award is given...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Financial Counselors See More Families

ST. CLOUD -- With the inflation rate at 8.6%, the highest since 1981, financial counselors have seen more families worried about their household budgets. Emily Bezdicek is a HUD-certified Financial and Housing Counselor with Catholic Charities in St. Cloud. She says the best thing to do now is compare how much your family spends versus last year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Small Town Friday: St. Stephen and Their Slovenian History

WJON is featuring small towns in Central Minnesota once a month on a Friday. The first edition of "Small Town Friday" focuses on the town of St. Stephen. St. Stephen is the oldest Slovenian population in the United States. The town was founded with the Church of St. Stephen in 1903 and incorporated in 1914. The town has a population of 851 and is located in northeast Stearns County.
SAINT STEPHEN, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is On!

ST. CLOUD -- The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair are on at St. Cloud State University. The annual tradition and the start of Granite City Days feature over 150 vendors spread throughout the campus. Kendra Rael is an author with The Ruth Experience. She explains why she makes the Art...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Liberty Block Party in St. Cloud Friday Night

ST. CLOUD - Granite City Days continues Friday evening with the annual Liberty Block Party at Whitney Park. The headliner is the Little River Band with the opening act Ambrosia. The concert is free to attend, it starts at 6:00 p.m. You're encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Granite City...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Council Tables Lincoln Center Decision

ST. CLOUD -- After a nearly two-hour public hearing Monday night the St. Cloud City Council has voted to table a decision about the plan to expand an overnight homeless shelter in southeast St. Cloud. Last month the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an amendment to a Conditional Use Permit...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

A Benefit for Ukraine in Downtown St. Cloud Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- You'll have the chance to help the people of Ukraine during a fundraiser event in St. Cloud on Tuesday. "Central Minnesotans for Ukraine" is being hosted by Jules' Bistro and the Paramount Centre for the Arts. Jules' owner Donella Westphal says there is a silent auction already...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Kettler Praises Supreme Court Decision

ST. CLOUD -- Local leaders are voicing their opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade this morning. Bishop Donald Kettler from the Diocese of St. Cloud praised this morning’s decision. Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is good news for the protection and...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Samaritan#Charity#Community Meal#Samaritan Awards Dinner
103.7 THE LOON

New Bank Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new bank is coming to downtown St. Cloud. Chase Bank is opening a branch at 211 5th Avenue South in the same building as Chipotle and Noodles and Company. Banking for Chase Market Director Andy Gahan says, “St. Cloud boasts an inviting, vibrant community with a diverse business and retail environment." Gahan says they'll be opening their first branch in St. Cloud later this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man drives tractor from Washington to Minnesota to raise money for Parkinson's disease

HIBBING, Minn. -- Imagine driving cross country, 1,800 miles, in a tractor. A Washington state man just did it for an important cause.The whole thing sort of began as a joke. Mike Adkinson's brother-in-law always talked about needing a tractor. So, Mike would sarcastically offer to drive his tractor from Bellingham, Washington to Perch Lake, Minnesota. Then, one day, it wasn't a joke anymore."Finally I thought you know, at 76 I could use a challenge like that, so I'm gonna do that," said Adkinson. Before he left on the 1,800-mile journey, Adkinson got another reason to go. His brother Dan was diagnosed...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

CentraCare Prepares for Kids COVID Vaccine

ST. CLOUD -- U.S. regulators have approved COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages six months to five years old. While child doses of the vaccine are still moving to area clinics, CentraCare’s Doctor George Morris says parents should expect a three-shot series. We are encouraging all adults to get at...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Charities
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller: Frontline worker bonus pay update

As you may have heard, applications are now open for Minnesota’s frontline worker bonus pay program. The legislature approved these bonuses this year as a way of thanking the men and women whose jobs put them at an elevated risk of becoming infected with Covid during the most challenging days of the pandemic. These frontline workers deserve a huge debt of gratitude for their dedicated and tireless efforts to help keep Minnesotans safe during uncertain times. This bonus pay program is one way we can show our appreciation.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Indigenous woman first to be crowned Miss Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- For the first time ever, Miss Minnesota is an Indigenous woman. Rachel Evangelisto earned the crown over the weekend after formerly serving as Miss Winona. She will now take part in the 2023 Miss America competition. Evangelisto has earned 23-thousand dollars in educational scholarships.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Local Mainstay With Anderson Trucking Services to Retire in January

(KNSI) — A local mainstay with Anderson Trucking Services is retiring in January after 30 years with the company. A press release from ATS says Gary Stang started with the firm in 1993 in customer service at K&W Transportation in Alaska, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ATS. He returned to St. Cloud later that year. He worked in several roles with the company, including the vans and brokerage businesses, before being named CEO of ATS network company Warren Transport in 2014 and President of the Specialized Carriers & Riggers Association in 2018-2019, and Chairman of the organization in 2019-2020. Stang is currently the General Manager of the ATS Specialized division.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

A Plan to Help Construction Hiring Needs in Central MN

More than 6,000 jobs are available according to Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says approximately 500 of those jobs are in the construction field. Cruikshank says there are currently limitations for 16 to 18 year old people who'd like to work on construction sites. She says they are looking to local law makers to help them find ways to get young people started in the construction field early because Cruikshank says if the law doesn't allow young people to start until they are 18 they may lose some of that talent to other careers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Absentee Voting Starts Friday for Primary Election

UNDATED -- Absentee voting for the August 9th Primary Election starts Friday. In-person voting is at two locations in Stearns County, at St. Cloud City Hall and at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. The Stearns County Administration Center downtown is no longer a voting location. You can...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy