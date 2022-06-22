Good Samaritan Awards Announced
ST CLOUD -- The Good Samaritan awards have been given out. Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has awarded Chuck and Pat Ernst, and PAM’s Auto with the 2022 Good Samaritan Awards. The award is given...1037theloon.com
ST CLOUD -- The Good Samaritan awards have been given out. Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has awarded Chuck and Pat Ernst, and PAM’s Auto with the 2022 Good Samaritan Awards. The award is given...1037theloon.com
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0